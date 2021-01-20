Area high school boys basketball rankings, Week 7

|STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 1/20/2021
|Large schools
|Last Week
|1. Chaminade (8-1)
|2
|2. CBC (6-1)
|1
|3. Francis Howell (8-3)
|3
|4. De Smet (7-4)
|5
|5. Pattonville (10-1)
|4
|6. Webster Groves (7-3)
|6
|7. Marquette (8-2)
|7
|8. Washington (11-3)
|8
|9. Parkway West (9-3)
|9
|10. Fort Zumwalt South (9-3)
|10
|Small schools
|Last Week
|1. Vashon (6-0)
|1
|2. Cardinal Ritter (7-3)
|2
|3. MICDS (11-0)
|3
|4. St. Dominic (11-2)
|5
|5. Westminster (8-3)
|4
|6. University City (10-2)
|7
|7. Confluence (7-5)
|6
|8. O'Fallon Christian (9-5)
|8
|9. Priory (9-0)
|9
|10. Miller Career (6-2)
|10
*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked