Area high school boys basketball rankings, Week 8

|STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 1/27/2021
|Large schools
|Last Week
|1. Chaminade (9-1)
|1
|2. CBC (9-1)
|2
|3. Francis Howell (8-3)
|3
|4. De Smet (9-5)
|4
|5. Pattonville (11-1)
|5
|6. Webster Groves (9-4)
|6
|7. Kirkwood (12-2)
|NR
|8. Parkway West (11-3)
|9
|9. Fort Zumwalt North (13-2)
|NR
|10. Troy Buchanan (9-4)
|NR
|Small schools
|Last Week
|1. Vashon (6-0)
|1
|2. Cardinal Ritter (9-3)
|2
|3. MICDS (12-0)
|3
|4. Westminster (11-3)
|5
|5. University City (10-2)
|6
|6. Confluence (8-6)
|7
|7. O'Fallon Christian (10-5)
|8
|8. St. Dominic (12-3)
|4
|9. Priory (11-2)
|9
|10. Miller Career (6-2)
|10
*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked