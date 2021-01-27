 Skip to main content
Area high school boys basketball rankings, Week 8
Area high school boys basketball rankings, Week 8

STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 1/27/2021 
Large schoolsLast Week
1. Chaminade (9-1)1
2. CBC (9-1)2
3. Francis Howell (8-3)3
4. De Smet (9-5)4
5. Pattonville (11-1)5
6. Webster Groves (9-4)6
7. Kirkwood (12-2)NR
8. Parkway West (11-3)9
9. Fort Zumwalt North (13-2)NR
10. Troy Buchanan (9-4)NR
Small schoolsLast Week
1. Vashon (6-0)1
2. Cardinal Ritter (9-3)2
3. MICDS (12-0)3
4. Westminster (11-3)5
5. University City (10-2)6
6. Confluence (8-6)7
7. O'Fallon Christian (10-5)8
8. St. Dominic (12-3)4
9. Priory (11-2)9
10. Miller Career (6-2)10

*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked
