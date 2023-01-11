 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Area high school boys basketball rankings, Week 8

STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 1/11/2023 
Large schoolsLast Week
1. O'Fallon (14-4)3
2. East St. Louis (10-3)1
3. Belleville East (15-3)2
4. Chaminade (9-1)5
5. CBC (9-7)4
6. Kirkwood (11-0)7
7. De Smet (8-3)9
8. Ladue (11-3)8
9. Collinsville (13-6)6
10. Troy Buchanan (10-3)10
On the bubble: Mascoutah (14-4), Edwardsville (11-7), Vianney (9-6), Francis Howell (8-7), Parkway West (8-4)

Small schoolsLast Week
1. Vashon (6-6)1
2. Cardinal Ritter (11-3)2
3. Breese Central (16-2)3
4. MICDS (11-3)4
5. Miller Career (7-4)5
6. Columbia (16-2)6
7. Borgia (14-0)8
8. John Burroughs (9-5)7
9. Westminster (9-5)9
10. Whitfield (7-7)10
On the bubble: Lift For Life (6-4), St. Charles (12-2-1), Gibault (15-3), Orchard Farm (9-4), Highland (13-6)

*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked
