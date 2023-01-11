Area high school boys basketball rankings, Week 8

|STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 1/11/2023
|Large schools
|Last Week
|1. O'Fallon (14-4)
|3
|2. East St. Louis (10-3)
|1
|3. Belleville East (15-3)
|2
|4. Chaminade (9-1)
|5
|5. CBC (9-7)
|4
|6. Kirkwood (11-0)
|7
|7. De Smet (8-3)
|9
|8. Ladue (11-3)
|8
|9. Collinsville (13-6)
|6
|10. Troy Buchanan (10-3)
|10
|On the bubble: Mascoutah (14-4), Edwardsville (11-7), Vianney (9-6), Francis Howell (8-7), Parkway West (8-4)
People are also reading…
|STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 1/11/2023
|Small schools
|Last Week
|1. Vashon (6-6)
|1
|2. Cardinal Ritter (11-3)
|2
|3. Breese Central (16-2)
|3
|4. MICDS (11-3)
|4
|5. Miller Career (7-4)
|5
|6. Columbia (16-2)
|6
|7. Borgia (14-0)
|8
|8. John Burroughs (9-5)
|7
|9. Westminster (9-5)
|9
|10. Whitfield (7-7)
|10
|On the bubble: Lift For Life (6-4), St. Charles (12-2-1), Gibault (15-3), Orchard Farm (9-4), Highland (13-6)
*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked