Area high school boys basketball rankings, Week 9

STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 1/18/2023 
Large schoolsLast Week
1. East St. Louis (11-4)2
2. Belleville East (18-3)3
3. Chaminade (11-3)4
4. O'Fallon (16-5)1
5. CBC (10-7)5
6. Kirkwood (13-0)6
7. De Smet (9-4)7
8. Ladue (13-3)8
9. Collinsville (13-7)9
10. Troy Buchanan (11-3)10
On the bubble: Edwardsville (13-7), SLUH (9-6), Francis Howell (10-7), Parkway West (10-4), Mascoutah (15-5)

Small schoolsLast Week
1. Vashon (7-7)1
2. Cardinal Ritter (13-3)2
3. Breese Central (19-2)3
4. Columbia (19-2)6
5. John Burroughs (10-5)8
6. MICDS (12-5)4
7. Miller Career (7-7)5
8. Borgia (15-2)7
9. Westminster (11-6)9
10. Whitfield (9-7)10
On the bubble: St. Charles (14-2-1), Lift For Life (7-5), Gibault (18-3), Alton Marquette (12-9), Highland (14-7)

*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked
