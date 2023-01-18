Area high school boys basketball rankings, Week 9

|STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 1/18/2023
|Large schools
|Last Week
|1. East St. Louis (11-4)
|2
|2. Belleville East (18-3)
|3
|3. Chaminade (11-3)
|4
|4. O'Fallon (16-5)
|1
|5. CBC (10-7)
|5
|6. Kirkwood (13-0)
|6
|7. De Smet (9-4)
|7
|8. Ladue (13-3)
|8
|9. Collinsville (13-7)
|9
|10. Troy Buchanan (11-3)
|10
|On the bubble: Edwardsville (13-7), SLUH (9-6), Francis Howell (10-7), Parkway West (10-4), Mascoutah (15-5)
People are also reading…
|STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 1/18/2023
|Small schools
|Last Week
|1. Vashon (7-7)
|1
|2. Cardinal Ritter (13-3)
|2
|3. Breese Central (19-2)
|3
|4. Columbia (19-2)
|6
|5. John Burroughs (10-5)
|8
|6. MICDS (12-5)
|4
|7. Miller Career (7-7)
|5
|8. Borgia (15-2)
|7
|9. Westminster (11-6)
|9
|10. Whitfield (9-7)
|10
|On the bubble: St. Charles (14-2-1), Lift For Life (7-5), Gibault (18-3), Alton Marquette (12-9), Highland (14-7)
*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked