This weekend is a big one on the basketball court for the Okoro brothers.

Francis, a 6-foot-9, 230-pound senior forward for Saint Louis University, will try to help the Billikens win the Atlantic 10 conference tournament in Brooklyn. His “little” brother Stephen, a 6-9, 220-pound senior forward for Principia School, will patrol the paint for the Panthers at the Missouri Class 2 state tournament in Springfield.

“We're just enjoying the moment, but we know we want to wait until Saturday to enjoy it fully,” Stephen said.

Francis has played at the A-10 tournament for the Bills before, but the state tourney will be a whole new ballgame for Stephen and a Principia team not really used to a whole lot of success.

Prior to this season, the Panthers had not won a district title since 1983. Principia last had a winning season when it went 16-9 in 2009-10 and notched just 15 victories combined the last four years.

But here are the Panthers (24-6) on the cusp of taking on Plattsburg (30-0) in a Class 2 semifinal game at 2 p.m. Friday at Missouri State University's Hammons Student Center.

“It's exciting for everybody at the school. We'd only won three district championships in school history until this year, so everything is new uncharted waters,” first-year Panthers coach Jay Blossom said. “It's been a lot of fun. The kids have worked hard and the school's been extremely supportive of the program. We're a little ahead of schedule of where we thought we'd be going to the final four the first year.”

The success coincides with the arrival of Blossom, a 2015 Missouri Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame honoree who has won more than 500 games and coached three state championship teams at Webster Groves, along with an influx of impact newcomers.

Four freshmen starters — Jaylen Edwards, Ben Akoro, Ron Henry and Jaedyn Jones — have flourished, as has the lone senior starter in first-year Panther Okoro.

“I think the most important thing for us is the respect we have for each other because I think when there's respect in everything you do the more likely the relationship lasts longer,” Okoro said. “We joke outside basketball like age-mates even though I'm kind of older than them, but when we get into school there's a limit in everything we do and there's respect, and when we get on to the basketball court everyone understands we have to play as one.”

Okoro played for J. Addison School in suburban Toronto, Canada, last season before his big brother decided he should move closer to him at SLU to keep better tabs on his academics.

The move has paid dividends for both Okoro and the Panthers this season.

“I would say he's raw, but his offensive skills are what's raw,” Blossom said. “His defense is as good as, if not better than, anybody I've ever coached. The rim protection, the rebounding, the leadership is really, really good. And he's a super hard worker. He's worked hard in the classroom, he's worked hard on the court. He's made life a lot easier.”

Okoro has worked all season with Blossom's longtime assistant, Scott Stallcup, who is renowned for his tutelage of post players.

“Playing basketball the last three years, I was just getting rebounds, blocking shots and running the floor because I have energy to do stuff like that,” Okoro said. “When I came here, Coach Stallcup found out I could do better. Now, I started getting the big shots, worked more on my free throws and my hook shot where I was confident with my right hand but we're working more with my left hand and it's improving day by day.”

Even with his offensive game a work in progress, Okoro's numbers this season have still been eye-popping. He has been efficient from the field, hitting shots at a 61.3 percent clip, and he averages a double-double with 13.7 points and 13.6 rebounds per game, along with 2.4 blocked shots.

“It's not even so much the blocked shots, it's just that he's there,” Blossom said. “A 6-9, 220-pound guy kind of gets in your head a little bit and people start to alter shots and do different things. And then on top of that, he just cleans up everything on the glass. He is by far the best rebounder I've ever coached. He dominates the defensive glass.”

Principia will have a tall task in Friday afternoon's semifinal against an undefeated Tigers squad that averages 64.1 points scored and only 42.5 points allowed per game this season.

But a trip to Springfield that not too long ago seemed so far out of reach is now on the brink of reality for the team's holdovers like Cole Dannull and Derek Schauman.

“I think they (all the players) are excited, but I think they're also focused,” Blossom said. “Our practices have been good. I don't think the bright lights are going to be too much for them, to be honest.”

Okoro is thrilled he and the other newcomers have been able to come in and help send the Panthers over the top.

“This season has been unbelievable for everyone,” he said. “At first, we had some ups and downs, but then we started playing together as a team. Nobody cares about individual stats. We've had a lot of good games, some bad games. We learn from it and we keep growing as a team.”