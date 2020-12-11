As Missouri introduces Class 6, De Smet, Cardinal Ritter will play in Class 5

De Smet playing in Class 5 was just one of several surprises that were unfurled Friday. This is the first season Missouri will have six classifications in basketball and this is the first school year that the “championship factor” will be used as an enrollment multiplier for private and charter schools. Points are assigned for district championships, semifinal appearances and state championships over the last six years. One of the teams most affected by the new multiplier is reigning Class 3 champion Cardinal Ritter. The Lions, with a raw enrollment of 253, were bumped up into Class 5 this season. They are the smallest school in that class and share a district with Clayton, Gateway STEM, St. Mary’s and University City.