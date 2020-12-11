As Missouri introduces Class 6, De Smet, Cardinal Ritter will play in Class 5

The Missouri State High School Activities Association released its district tournament groupings on its website Friday morning.
Kent Williams went looking for his team.
The De Smet basketball coach, Williams surfed through the listings for the all-new Class 6.
He saw CBC and Chaminade — but not the Spartans. Only when Williams opened up the Class 5 listing did he find his team.
“It was a shock,” Williams said.
De Smet playing in Class 5 was just one of several surprises that were unfurled Friday. This is the first season Missouri will have six classifications in basketball and this is the first school year that the “championship factor” will be used as an enrollment multiplier for private and charter schools. Points are assigned for district championships, semifinal appearances and state championships over the last six years. One of the teams most affected by the new multiplier is reigning Class 3 champion Cardinal Ritter. The Lions, with a raw enrollment of 253, were bumped up into Class 5 this season. They are the smallest school in that class and share a district with Clayton, Gateway STEM, St. Mary’s and University City.
Because De Smet is boys only, its enrollment is doubled putting it at 1,010. Since the Spartans have not won a district championship since 2013 they were not assigned any points for the multiplier. Their enrollment is the second largest listed in Class 5 behind only Fort Zumwalt South with 1,020.
After running into Metro Catholic Conference rival CBC in the district final the last two seasons, De Smet is free and clear of its league rivals as its district field includes Parkway Central, Parkway North, St. Charles and St. Charles West.
“I don’t even know how to take it all in,” Williams said. “I wasn’t expecting it.”
De Smet avoids its MCC brethren, but the rest of the league was not so fortunate. CBC and Chaminade along with Webster Groves, Kirkwood and Ladue make up the Class 6 District 4 field. Last season CBC and Chaminade were both semifinalists but never finished their run as the coronavirus pandemic shut down the state tournament. Ladue won its Class 4 district last season and is two years removed from a third-place finish in Class 4. Ladue is the smallest area Class 6 school with an enrollment of 1,034.
Since 2008 CBC, Chaminade and Webster Groves have combined to win six Class 5 state championships and make 12 state semifinal appearances.
St. Louis U. High is in the Class 6 District 5 tournament with Hazelwood Central, Hazelwood West, Pattonville and Ritenour. Both Hazelwood schools are hoping to begin basketball in January.
The Class 6 District 6 field features Francis Howell, which was a semifinalist in 2019 and a quarterfinalist last season, Francis Howell Central, Francis Howell North, Fort Zumwalt North and Fort Zumwalt West. Fort Zumwalt North won its first district championship since 2016 last winter and met Howell in the sectional round.
The Class 6 District 2 field features Fox, Lindbergh, Mehlville and Oakville. Mehlville made consecutive quarterfinal appearances for the first time in school history last season.
De Smet and Ritter are the two biggest names from the area in Class 5 but there are several strong teams that have high expectations. Vianney hasn’t won a district championship since 2015 but returned a strong core of varsity regulars. The Golden Griffins are paired with Affton, Lutheran South, Summit and Windsor.
The Class 5 District 6 field includes Hazelwood East, Jennings, McCluer, McCluer North and Riverview Gardens. Jennings returned some significant pieces from last season but the entire tournament field remains sidelined by their respective school districts in the wake of COVID-19.
In Class 4 District 4 is where Vashon landed with Maplewood-Richmond Heights, Miller Career Academy, Metro and Soldan.
The Class 4 District 5 field is loaded as it includes Westminster, MICDS, Priory, Whitfield, John Burroughs and Normandy. Westminster beat Priory for a Class 4 district title last season. MICDS returned all its significant contributors from last season and is expected to be among one of the top teams in the area this winter.
Class 3 District 4 includes Bishop DuBourg, Carnahan, Jefferson, Lift For Life, McKinley, St. Pius X and Valley Park. DuBourg has been building towards a breakout over the past four seasons under coach Ladon Champaign. He was excited to see what the new district looked like.
“It’s kind of like Christmas morning when you look in front of the tree and try to see what’s in the boxes,” Champaign said.
Knowing the potential opponents the Cavaliers will have to get past as they chase their first district title since 2010 is a valuable piece of knowledge in a season filled with unknowns.
“This is who we’re sizing ourselves up against,” Champaign said. “You keep your eyes on those teams during the year.”
Mostly, Champaign and his fellow coaches are worried about their own teams at the moment. As the coronavirus pandemic has completely changed the offseason and thrown wrench after wrench into the current season in ways no one anticipated. Just having practice time together as a full team has been a rare happening for many schools. Playing games is no sure thing as each day brings a growing list of cancelations.
“We’re worried about us right now,” Champaign said. “The team we are (Friday) will not be the team you’ll see in March.”
Williams offered similar sentiments. And while he might not see CBC in the playoffs this year, that’s no guarantee of anything. There are talented opponents in Class 5. To accomplish what the Spartans would like will require them to be at their best regardless of the adversity that befalls them this winter.
“We have to take care of our team and play our game and work on the game that’s in front of us,” Williams said. “We’re focused on getting better, let’s execute every day.”
