Ashby's 3-point prowess leads Liberty over University City

ST. CHARLES — Carter Ashby is a 3-point shooter through and through, and that paid dividends Tuesday night.

The Liberty junior guard buried four 3s — including back-to-back triples to give his team the lead for good midway through the third quarter — on his way to a team-high 14 points as the Eagles went on to a 54-41 win over University City in a GAC/Suburban Challenge matchup at Lindenwood University's Hyland Arena.

Ashby came into Tuesday's contest with 27 3-point attempts in the first five games of the season as opposed to just nine attempts from inside the arc.

“That's my strength for sure, but we're rocking out the team win,” Ashby said. “It's all from my teammates. They set me up wide open. It doesn't get much better than that. Easy shots.”

Liberty (5-1) has come out of the gate strong to start the new season, including three straight wins.

“We told them the other night you'd rather win ugly than lose pretty and so we're doing that, but we have a lot to clean up,” Eagles coach Chip Sodemann said. “We don't have a lot of experience on the varsity level, so there's still a learning curve for a lot of our guys.”

U-City (3-5) has dropped four straight games after starting the season with three wins in its first four contests.

“Liberty is probably not as skilled or as athletic as we are, but they play real hard. That's where we got our butts kicked (Tuesday),” Lions coach Kelvin Lee said. “Fifty-fifty balls, they got everything. They out-hustled us and they out-physicaled us. We're young, but I'm tired of using that (dang) phrase. We've got to play hard and, until we figure that out, it's going to be a long year.”

Down three points early, the Eagles went on an 11-0 run to take a 15-7 lead with just over a minute left in the first quarter. The final nine points of the run came courtesy of 3s by Andrew Badra, Nate Bobikiewicz and Ashby.

Bobikiewicz chipped in with 13 points Tuesday and has stepped up his game even more offensively this season as Liberty's leading scorer at 17.8 points per game, including a 30-spot against Timberland in the season opener.

“He's playing with a tremendous amount of confidence and he's shooting the ball with confidence,” Sodemann said. “He's just playing different than he did last year. I think that's a testament to the work he puts in. He's in the gym almost every single morning before school, as are a lot of our guys.”

The Lions scored three points in the final 2.1 seconds of the first quarter on a free throw by Kobe Jones and a putback of Jones' missed free throw at the buzzer by Lee Williams, and they scored the first four points of the second quarter to cut it to 17-16.

Williams scored 14 points to lead the Lions.

Liberty stretched the lead out to seven on a layup by Ashby, but U-City had more late-quarter magic with three more points in the final 10.1 seconds of the second quarter on a free throw by Miyel Taylor and a steal and layup by Larryn Porter to cut the Eagles lead to 29-25 at halftime.

U-City again carried that late momentum over into the next quarter with six straight points to start the second half, giving the Lions a 31-29 lead, just their second lead of the game after an early 5-2 advantage.

But, Ashby knocked down successive treys 1:37 apart to give Liberty the lead for good at 35-31.

“We all have tremendous faith in Carter. He's proved it in practice,” Sodemann said. “When he shoots the ball, we kind of expect it to go in. If he misses a couple in a row, I don't get too worried about it. He's got a shooter's mentality and he obviously showed it (Tuesday) with those two to stretch it out for us.”

The Eagles' lead was two late when they scored 11 straight points over a span of 3:01 covering the end of the third and start of the fourth to open the lead up to 13 and it would not be back below single digits again.

Liberty's defense allowed only 16 second-half points, including just 10 over the final 13:45 of the game to seal the win.

“That's the message every halftime,” Ashby said. “If we go out and shut them down, we know the points will come. It starts at the defensive end.”

GAC/Suburban Challenge: Liberty 54, University City 41