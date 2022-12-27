Augustine, Kesler lead Gibault to first win over Alton Marquette since 2016

FREEBURG — Gibault senior Kaden Augustine stood in the corner in front of his bench with his hands at the ready.

After seeing Alton Marquette turn a 15-point, second-half deficit into a two-possession game, Augustine received a perfect pass from a driving Owen Mechler in the final minutes and let it fly.

“That 3 felt great, and it was huge for us,” Augustine said.

Augustine scored 24 points, none bigger than his game-sealing, three-pointer, and junior Gavin Kesler added 17 as Gibault defeated Alton Marquette 62-51 on Tuesday in a Pool A game at the Freeburg-Columbia Holiday Tournament.

Gibault (9-2), which won its seventh consecutive game, snapped a nine-game losing streak to Alton Marquette dating back to the 2016-17 season.

“They’ve given us our share of losses, so it feels great to get one back here, especially in this holiday tournament,” Augustine said.

Those Alton Marquette victories contained a similar ingredient — a stifling half-court, man-to-man defense which smothered the Gibault offense, including in a 35-21 victory for the Explorers at this holiday tournament last season.

From the start, Gibault had no intention of allowing Alton Marquette to set up its vaunted defense as quick baskets in transition by Kaden Augustine and his brother Kanen Augustine helped Gibault build an early lead.

“We knew they were going to come out and get up on us, so we tried to get some easy (baskets) to make it easier on us,” Kaden Augustine said.

After senior Kameron Hanvey hit an acrobatic, reverse shot at the buzzer, the Hawks grabbed an 18-7 lead after one quarter.

Hanvey was brilliant defensively covering Alton Marquette dynamic scorer Braden Kline, who entered the day averaging 17.3 points per game. Hanvey prevented Kline from finding open looks, forced him into tough fall-away jump shots and held him to 10 points on 4-for-11 shooting.

“We don’t win that game without Kameron Hanvey doing a great job on (Kline), because that kid can really score,” Gibault coach Dennis Rueter said.

Alton Marquette (7-5) trailed by 14 points when it abandoned its signature man-to-man defense, slapped on a full-court press and dropped into a 2-3 zone. The tactic changed the momentum, and after two driving layups by junior Sean Williams, the Explorers sliced the deficit in half.

“Man-to-man wasn’t working anymore, so we had to try something else, and our zone gave them some fits,” Alton Marquette coach Cody Best said.

The Augustine brothers accounted 19 of the 28 first-half points for Gibault, but after intermission, the rest of the flock began to assert itself.

Hanvey finished two tough drives down the center of the lane, and Kesler scored a beautiful hoop in transition on an assist from Kanen Augustine as the Hawks added much-needed balance to the scoresheet.

“I went in at halftime and realized I had to play harder and had to play better,” Kesler said. “We needed to beat their press and that’s exactly what we did.”

But after starting the game 1 for 7 from behind the arc, Alton Marquette caught fire. A torrid 9-0 run was ignited by a three-ball by Kline and two triples from senior Parker Macias. Macias, who did not score in the first half, led the Explorers with 17 points, including five 3s, many originating from several steps behind the arc.

His final three sliced the Alton Marquette deficit to 50-47 with 3 minutes and 6 seconds to play.

“(Macias) got hot. He was taking some shots that were kind of questionable, but they were going in, so I couldn’t really say anything about it,” Best said. “He was all our offense for a little bit.”

A Macias rainmaker that would have cut the deficit to two points went halfway down the hoop and rattled out.

On the ensuing Gibault possession, Kaden Augustine’s corner 3 hit nothing but net.

Gibault (9-2), which endured four consecutive losing seasons before winning the Class 1A regional champions in 2021-22, is off to its best start since winning its first nine games to start the 2013-14 season.

“My freshman year, we only won eight games," Kaden Augustine said. "It feels good to have such a good team and to be bringing Gibault basketball back."

Freeburg-Columbia Tournament: Gibault 62, Alton Marquette 51