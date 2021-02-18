Back at full strength, Webster Groves knocks off Francis Howell Central

COTTLEVILLE — It was a tough 20 days for Anthony Phiffer.
The Webster Groves boys basketball team returned to full strength for the first time in nearly three weeks and got stronger as the game went on Thursday in posting a 65-44 win at Francis Howell Central in a nonconference contest.
“I love basketball,” Phiffer said. “All I do is play basketball. So it's pretty boring in the house. When I got back here, it made me come back to life.”
Webster Groves and Vianney played a game Jan. 29, and shortly thereafter, the Golden Griffins had a positive coronavirus test within their program, forcing the Statesmen to also quarantine.
Webster played one game 10 days later, but that 78-44 win over Affton featured mostly varsity reserves and junior varsity players who had been cleared to play. The one starter who did get to see action was junior forward Ethan Chartrand and he shined both games. Against the Cougars, Chartrand scored a game-high 19 points and he matched that effort exactly on Thursday.
“I was just glad to play with them again because they're my guys,” Chartrand said. “It was tough because we're so used to playing together and we fell off our chemistry. But, we got together real close in the last few practices and this was a good first game for all of us back.”
Phiffer, one of three seniors for Webster Groves (12-4), had a team-high 20 points on Thursday, his second-highest output of the season.
“At the beginning of the season, I couldn't find my stroke and I just feel like my confidence wasn't there,” he said. “Coach kept pushing me, my teammates kept pushing me and now I'm knocking down my shots.”
Statesmen coach Justin Mathes was glad to have his full squad back on the court because he knows the season is quickly winding to a close.
“You're running out of days to try to find peak form and obviously when you haven't played in three weeks, you're not in peak form,” Mathes said. “What I'm most proud of is we try to make the game up-tempo, and we're pretty successful at that, but we haven't played in three weeks and maintaining that tempo is no easy thing. We had some guys fighting through some fatigue, but I thought mentally we were pretty tough the second half.”
Howell Central (10-10), which dealt with its own quarantine issues earlier this season, lost for just the third time in 11 games.
The Spartans got a game-high 22 points from Myles Estrada and 10 points from Adam Painter.
“The problem at this point is you can't be one person and Myles does everything that we ask him to do and more,” Central coach Brian Cissell said. “Tonight we needed some other guys to step up and we just didn't have that.”
The first quarter was a back-and-forth affair with the lead changing hands five times before Webster took a four-point lead. But, a late 3-pointer got Central to within 10-9 after the first eight minutes.
The Statesmen scored 12 of the first 16 points of the second quarter to stretch their lead out to 22-13, but the Spartans closed the first half on a 7-4 run to trim their deficit to 26-20 at the break.
Phiffer and Estrada has strong first-half performances for their respective clubs, exiting the floor with 12 points apiece in the game's opening half.
“Estrada's a heck of a player,” Mathes said. “I didn't think he got many easy looks and he hit some tough ones because that's what great players do.”
The second half was dominated by Webster to the tune of a 39-24 advantage that helped the Statesmen run away with things.
Twice, Phiffer knocked down shots to give Webster a 10-point lead for the first time in the game and the Statesmen would eventually increase that lead to 12 by the end of the third quarter.
“We were feeling good (at halftime), but the thing is we knew they were going to make runs,” Cissell said. “We kind of avoided that (in the first half) and then we didn't handle the pressure (in the second half), so once they go on a 6-0 run, it seems like a whole lot more than six.”
Webster then pulled away in the fourth quarter for the 21-point victory. For the Statesmen, it was just a relief to be back in action ahead of a busy stretch that includes four games in eight days to close out the regular season ahead of a tough Class 6 District 4 tournament that includes Chaminade, CBC, Kirkwood and Ladue.
“The plan going into the season is never to miss a month, so it's about are we going to let that define us or are we going to get back into gear and peak at the right time,” Mathes said. “I feel like this team's legacy is still to be written and that's what we're trying to do.”
Central's assignment in Class 6 District 6 also includes some red-hot teams in Francis Howell and Fort Zumwalt North, so Thursday's meeting with Webster Groves will do nothing but help the Spartans get prepared.
“We respect their program and we respect what they've accomplished, so we welcomed it,” Cissell said. “We want that kind of opponent this late in the season because we've got to see what we do wrong so we can get better.”