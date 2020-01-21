Balanced effort paces Francis Howell's rout of Troy

“I told Jason (Smith, Troy’s athletics director) that this is like our home away from home, but it doesn’t matter what gym it is. If we can come out and play like we did tonight, I feel good about it,” Jacob said. “The one game we played at home, Holt almost beat us. It’ll be nice to get used to playing at home a little bit.”

Maddox had a team-high seven points in the first quarter and 13 overall in the first half, as the Vikings rolled out to a 40-20 advantage at halftime. He knocked down a jumper and then a 3-pointer just ahead of each quarter’s respective buzzer.

“We were open on 3-pointers, but really the motive was to keep pushing forward because we couldn’t get content with ourselves in that first half,” Maddox said.

Troy (7-7, 1-1) lost by 20-plus points to Howell for the second time this season. The Trojans got matching 15-point outings from senior guard Braden Nett and freshman guard Jack Fessenden, who knocked down five 3-pointers for all of his points.

“Watching a lot of game film on them, they always seem to get off to a great start. They just do a fantastic job of hitting you in the face early,” Troy coach Tim Gilmore said. “Jack started at the JV early in November and he’s been working his tail off to get up here to the varsity level. We’re excited about him.”