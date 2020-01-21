Balanced effort paces Francis Howell's rout of Troy

TROY, MO. — Sam Maddox is settling into his new role quite nicely.
After excelling off the bench the last two seasons, Maddox has stepped into a more prominent starting role and continued his effective junior season Tuesday with a career-high 17 points, as Francis Howell ran away with an 81-59 win over Troy in a Gateway Athletic Conference South Division contest.
“I do feel comfortable,” Maddox said. “Last year, I had around 10 starts with various injuries from other guys and that really helped me. But, getting to see how guys like Patrick (Schulte) and Daylan (Dalton) played last year has really paved the way for me. So, I know my role this year and I think I’ll get more comfortable as the year goes along.”
Maddox’s previous career high in points had been 16, also at Troy in a semifinal win at the season-opening Troy Invitational. His high before that was 14 last season.
“He’s a talented dude,” Howell coach Kurt Jacob said. “He can come out and make shots, he’s athletic, he can defend. When he gets it rolling like he did tonight, he’s just a handful.”
Senior forward Matt Schark, the only Viking averaging in double figures at just over 21 points per game, led Howell with 18 points. Senior forward Justin Williams added 13 points and junior forward Sam Thompson scored a season-high 16 points, including a pair of 3-pointers as the 6-foot-10 post player has now stepped out to knock down six treys this year after hitting just four in his first two seasons combined.
“I’ve been able to shoot, but I lost weight and I’m just coming back from it,” Thompson said. “It’s a little break from all the physicality (down low).”
Even the Howell reserves got in on the fun Tuesday, as senior forward Drew Lohmar scored a career-high nine points off the bench, including three of the Vikings’ 13 3-pointers.
“Kind of the culture we’ve built over the last few years is that next man up mentality,” Lohmar said. “All of the guys, when their numbers are called, are ready. It happened to be me tonight and it’s always fun when the shots are falling like they were tonight.”
Howell (15-1 overall, 3-0 conference), the No. 2 team in the STLhighschoolsports.com large-schools rankings, suffered its only loss to Trinity in the final of the MICDS Holiday Invitational. Since the calendar flipped to 2020, the Vikings have ripped off six straight wins, including their third straight championship at the Kaminsky Invitational in Joplin.
“We talk every day in practice about not being content or satisfied and keep pushing each other, so tonight we kind of see the results of that,” Jacob said. “These kids I’ve got are wonderful. They work their butts off. Win, lose or draw, they’re fun to work with.”
Howell has played more games and has more wins (four) in Troy’s gymnasium than it has on its own court (one). The Vikings, who will return to Troy in late February for the Class 5 District 8 tournament, will finally enjoy the comforts of home with an upcoming four-game homestand.
“I told Jason (Smith, Troy’s athletics director) that this is like our home away from home, but it doesn’t matter what gym it is. If we can come out and play like we did tonight, I feel good about it,” Jacob said. “The one game we played at home, Holt almost beat us. It’ll be nice to get used to playing at home a little bit.”
Maddox had a team-high seven points in the first quarter and 13 overall in the first half, as the Vikings rolled out to a 40-20 advantage at halftime. He knocked down a jumper and then a 3-pointer just ahead of each quarter’s respective buzzer.
“We were open on 3-pointers, but really the motive was to keep pushing forward because we couldn’t get content with ourselves in that first half,” Maddox said.
Troy (7-7, 1-1) lost by 20-plus points to Howell for the second time this season. The Trojans got matching 15-point outings from senior guard Braden Nett and freshman guard Jack Fessenden, who knocked down five 3-pointers for all of his points.
“Watching a lot of game film on them, they always seem to get off to a great start. They just do a fantastic job of hitting you in the face early,” Troy coach Tim Gilmore said. “Jack started at the JV early in November and he’s been working his tail off to get up here to the varsity level. We’re excited about him.”
The Howell defense held Troy leading scorer Griffin St. Pierre (13 points per game coming in) to just six points, including none until the second half was three minutes old and the Vikings holding a 24-point lead.
“Our passing and defense are really the key,” Maddox said. “Coach talked to us before the game and said if we do what we needed to do on defense, then the offense is gonna come. It was clear that happened tonight.”