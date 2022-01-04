Balanced scoring effort pushes Parkway West past Eureka

Parkway West led 21-10 after the first and went into the locker room with a 30-16 edge.

Eureka (8-4) had no answers for Parkway West’s balance. The Longhorns had four players score in double figures as Bell and junior guard Tyler King each scored 14 points. Senior forward Ja’Marion Wayne and Luke Wright both scored 14 apiece, too.

“(Bell and Wayne) are part of our success and the other part is we have other guys step up,” John Wright said.

Wayne was particularly troublesome for Eureka as he hauled in 14 rebounds, the majority of which came on the defensive end. Unable to crash the glass for second-chance points, Eureka had a hard time consistently putting the ball in the bucket.

“Scoring really isn’t for me,” Wayne said. “I like to rebound.”

Added John Wright, “Ja’Marion is going to end up one of the best rebounders we’ve ever had at Parkway West.”

Eureka senior forward Alex Wangerin scored 13 points and grabbed four rebounds.