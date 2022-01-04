Balanced scoring effort pushes Parkway West past Eureka

EUREKA — Tre Bell wanted to start the new year off right Tuesday night.
That meant going 1-0.
A senior point guard for the Parkway West boys basketball team, Bell and the Longhorns looked sharp as they beat Eureka 60-45 in a nonconference game at Eureka.
“We were really excited for this game,” Bell said. “We didn’t want to be 10-2, we wanted to be 1-0.”
The No. 8 large school in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings, Parkway West (11-1) has won three in a row since taking its lone loss of the season against De Smet in the Coaches vs. Cancer Holiday Tournament quarterfinals. The Longhorns also have won back-to-back games with Eureka.
Coming off a strong showing at the Coaches vs. Cancer Holiday Tournament, Parkway West wanted to keep its momentum rolling and avoid the doldrums that can follow the holiday tournament craziness into the first days of January.
“You don’t want to have a letdown coming off a big tournament like that,” Parkway West coach John Wright said.
Parkway West senior forward Luke Wright knocked down a jump shot to put the Longhorns up 8-6 with 5 minutes and 9 seconds to play in the first quarter. Eureka wouldn’t be within single digits the rest of the night.
Parkway West led 21-10 after the first and went into the locker room with a 30-16 edge.
Eureka (8-4) had no answers for Parkway West’s balance. The Longhorns had four players score in double figures as Bell and junior guard Tyler King each scored 14 points. Senior forward Ja’Marion Wayne and Luke Wright both scored 14 apiece, too.
“(Bell and Wayne) are part of our success and the other part is we have other guys step up,” John Wright said.
Wayne was particularly troublesome for Eureka as he hauled in 14 rebounds, the majority of which came on the defensive end. Unable to crash the glass for second-chance points, Eureka had a hard time consistently putting the ball in the bucket.
“Scoring really isn’t for me,” Wayne said. “I like to rebound.”
Added John Wright, “Ja’Marion is going to end up one of the best rebounders we’ve ever had at Parkway West.”
Eureka senior forward Alex Wangerin scored 13 points and grabbed four rebounds.
If there was one nitpick to the Longhorns' thorough victory it was the fourth quarter. Staked to a 44-27 lead after the third, Parkway West gave up 18 points to Eureka in the final frame, two more than it allowed the Wildcats in the entire first half.
“They’re a pretty tough team, they’re not going to give up,” Bell said. “Against a team like that we have to keep our composure and play our game. We had to close it out and solidify that ‘W.’ ”