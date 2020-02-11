Banks steps up to lead Webster Groves to key league win at Lafayette

Lafayette honored its six senior boys basketball players Tuesday, as well as members of the girls basketball, cheerleading and escadrille squads. The special night generally means a starting assignment for all the seniors, whether they normally start or not. But, six seniors for only five spots meant one of them would not get to start.

“Dylan (Stovall) has been a starter for two years. He came in right away and said, ‘I want those other guys to start,’ which is a pretty cool thing for a kid to say,” Landwehr said. “That was neat.”

Stovall and Campbell are usually in the starting lineup and they and the rest of the Lancer seniors played well in the first quarter, accounting for 11 of the team’s 14 points, as the period ended in a 14-14 tie.

“Our seniors came out and competed and played real hard,” Landwehr said. “We’ve got some seniors that have battled for us for four years, and a couple of them haven’t played a whole lot, so I was pumped to see them go out there and play their tails off against a really good Webster team.”

But, Webster took over in the second quarter, thanks to a senior of its own.

Banks poured in eight points in the second eight minutes, leading to a 17-4 advantage in the quarter and a 31-18 lead at halftime.