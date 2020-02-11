Banks steps up to lead Webster Groves to key league win at Lafayette

WILDWOOD — Jacobie Banks picked up his pace and, in the process, picked up his team.
The Webster Groves senior guard scored a game-high 15 points, including eight in the decisive second quarter, and added a team-leading seven rebounds to propel the Statesmen to a 51-41 win over Lafayette in a Suburban Conference Yellow Pool game Tuesday night at Lafayette.
“The first quarter, we kind of lost our tempo and we were playing down at their tempo,” Banks said. “Second quarter, we just picked the tempo up and my shots happened to fall in.”
Webster (15-6 overall, 3-0 conference), which beat Lafayette for the ninth time in 10 tries since the turn of the century, also got 13 points from Matt Enright, 10 points from Luke Maupin and eight points from Anthony Phiffer.
“There’s nothing better than a road conference win. Those things are precious metals,” Statesmen coach Justin Mathes said. “Obviously, this is the time you want to play your best basketball. Three-and-oh in conference and holding people in the 40s, that feels like Webster basketball.”
Lafayette (10-11, 2-2) was led by 10 points from Drew Behl, while Michael Henneberry contributed eight points. Leading scorer Ryan Campbell was held to just a single 3-point field goal two minutes into the game.
“We have to grow up in the fact that, when shots don’t fall, the game continues. We have been talking about it extensively,” Lancers coach Matt Landwehr said. “We’re a team that, when shots are falling, we’re up and we’re ready and we’re good. And, when some shots don’t fall, our focus and mentality goes down and we become a roller coaster a little bit.”
Lafayette honored its six senior boys basketball players Tuesday, as well as members of the girls basketball, cheerleading and escadrille squads. The special night generally means a starting assignment for all the seniors, whether they normally start or not. But, six seniors for only five spots meant one of them would not get to start.
“Dylan (Stovall) has been a starter for two years. He came in right away and said, ‘I want those other guys to start,’ which is a pretty cool thing for a kid to say,” Landwehr said. “That was neat.”
Stovall and Campbell are usually in the starting lineup and they and the rest of the Lancer seniors played well in the first quarter, accounting for 11 of the team’s 14 points, as the period ended in a 14-14 tie.
“Our seniors came out and competed and played real hard,” Landwehr said. “We’ve got some seniors that have battled for us for four years, and a couple of them haven’t played a whole lot, so I was pumped to see them go out there and play their tails off against a really good Webster team.”
But, Webster took over in the second quarter, thanks to a senior of its own.
Banks poured in eight points in the second eight minutes, leading to a 17-4 advantage in the quarter and a 31-18 lead at halftime.
“We were able to force some turnovers and get out in transition. That’s just obviously the way we want to play,” Mathes said. “There were a lot of key guys off the bench that brought energy and brought defense. One to thirteen, I thought was really good.”
The second quarter proved to be decisive, as the Statesmen lead never dipped back down to single digits the rest of the night.
Lafayette cut it to 36-26 late in the third quarter, but 3-pointers by Banks and Enright righted the ship and gave Webster a 16-point lead after three.
“That’s two big-time players making big-time plays. It’s not surprising to me, but it’s still good to see,” Mathes said. “Anytime they got within striking distance, we hit a big shot.”
The Lancers would cut their deficit back to 10 on three more occasions in the fourth quarter, including the game’s final margin, but would get no closer.
The two teams are headed in opposite directions as the dog days of February conference play set in.
Lafayette has lost five of its last six games, following a 9-6 start to the season.
“We need to get healthy, which a lot of people are at that point right now,” Landwehr said. “We’re down a starter (Aidan Rosen-McGinnis) and a couple other guys are banged up, but that doesn’t take away the fact you’ve got to have effort and energy, and ours has been inconsistent.”
Webster, on the other hand, won its third straight contest and now has wins in six of its last seven games. The Statesmen have held opponents to 50 points or less 13 times this season, including all six of their wins during the current 6-1 stretch.
“We’re putting the pieces together right now,” Banks said. “That’s our thing. We take pride in defense. It’s something you don’t see no more in basketball. You see 100-point games and stuff.”