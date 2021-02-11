Bayless beats Brentwood to secure first conference title since 1973

On Thursday, Bayless came out with the same defensive intensity. With a combination of full-court pressure and half-court traps, Bayless collected a steal and drew two charges in the opening minute, and forced Brentwood into a tempo faster than it wanted to go.

“We like to get teams out of their comfort zone and speed them up,” said Bayless senior Stacian Livingston, who scored 12 points and had five steals. “We’re going to always play our game of trapping and try to get them out of what they like to do.”

Foul trouble compounded the early headaches for Brentwood as leading scorer Ian Thornton was called for his second charge and third foul just 4 minutes and 24 seconds into the game.

That is when Livingston went to work on the inside. Trailing 7-6, he used his craftiness around the basket to convert several tough shots in traffic and Bayless opened up a 16-9 lead after one.

“I tried not to force it. I tried to get to the hoop and if I couldn’t get to the hoop, I tried to create for others,” Livingston said.

Livingston started creating for Gunter, who scored 16 of his 21 first half points in the second quarter, including a six-point play that broke the game open.