Bayless beats Brentwood to secure first conference title since 1973

BRENTWOOD — Richard Nixon was President of the United States the last time Bayless won a conference championship in boys basketball.
Until Thursday.
Cameron Gunter scored 29 points and pulled down 13 rebounds in leading the Bronchos to a 60-45 victory over Brentwood for their first conference championship since 1973.
“That’s a long time, way before we were born, and it means a lot to us,” said Gunter, a junior. “All of our hard work paid off and it all came together .”
Bayless (11-5 overall, 6-1 South Central Athletic Association) had not won more than six games in a season since 2013-14.
But when first-year coach Michael Asleson brought the team together for the first time in September, he made a bold prediction.
“He told us that we could compete for a conference championship and that gave us confidence,” Gunter said. “And when we started winning, everybody started believing it.”
Securing a conference title required defeating Brentwood (6-3, 5-2) for a second time this season.
The Eagles had beaten Bayless 13 successive times before the Bronchos broke that streak Jan. 19 with a 27-point victory, spearheaded by an 18-steal performance.
On Thursday, Bayless came out with the same defensive intensity. With a combination of full-court pressure and half-court traps, Bayless collected a steal and drew two charges in the opening minute, and forced Brentwood into a tempo faster than it wanted to go.
“We like to get teams out of their comfort zone and speed them up,” said Bayless senior Stacian Livingston, who scored 12 points and had five steals. “We’re going to always play our game of trapping and try to get them out of what they like to do.”
Foul trouble compounded the early headaches for Brentwood as leading scorer Ian Thornton was called for his second charge and third foul just 4 minutes and 24 seconds into the game.
That is when Livingston went to work on the inside. Trailing 7-6, he used his craftiness around the basket to convert several tough shots in traffic and Bayless opened up a 16-9 lead after one.
“I tried not to force it. I tried to get to the hoop and if I couldn’t get to the hoop, I tried to create for others,” Livingston said.
Livingston started creating for Gunter, who scored 16 of his 21 first half points in the second quarter, including a six-point play that broke the game open.
After Gunter was fouled, a Brentwood player was assessed a technical foul. Gunter hit all four free throws, then scored on a strong baseline drive on the ensuing possession, capping a 14-2 run and propelling Bayless to a 40-21 lead at halftime.
“We just got off to a bad start, our best player got three quick fouls, and it made our offense stagnant,” Brentwood coach Kevin Kullum said. “But (Bayless) played hard, they were the more aggressive team, and the team that plays the hardest wins.”
Gunter, who scored his 1,000th point in the previous meeting with Brentwood, went 3 for 3 from behind the arc and 14 for 14 from the free-throw line.
“I was feeling my shot and just taking what the defense offered me,” Gunter said. “After I knocked down a couple threes, I could drive in and either dish it down to my teammates or finish the layup.”
With a conference championship in sight, the second half turned sloppy, as the Bronchos committed 12 turnovers and struggled to make shots, but solid defensive positioning and active hands in passing lanes prevented Brentwood from pulling closer than 13 points.
“I think we were just a little bit eager to get this one done,” Asleson said.
Asleson, a De Smet graduate who played collegiately at Missouri Baptist, thought the Bronchos were capable of championship success with the right mentality.
“This (championship) wasn’t won (Thursday), it was won back in September, October, November at team meetings, weight room sessions and all that fun stuff,” Asleson said.
He added, “It shows that were changing the culture. I’m super proud of these guys.”