Belleville East holds on in final seconds to edge Westminster

BELLEVILLE — Jordan Pickett and the Belleville East Lancers certainly didn’t make things easy for themselves Saturday night.

Pickett missed a potential game-clinching free throw that led to a final chance for Westminster, but senior Kobi Williams lost control of the ball in the waning seconds as the Lancers survived 50-47 in the Southern Illinois Classic Shootout at Althoff High.

“I was disappointed in missing the free throw,” said Pickett, a 6-foot-4 senior who has signed with SIU Edwardsville. “I knew I had to try to at least get it back or help the team with a defensive stop to make sure we weren’t tied up again.”

Williams, a Truman State recruit who led all scorers with 23 points, dribbled across the halfcourt line and was seeking to create space above the key after Pickett’s free-throw miss. But Williams was surrounded, the ball was slapped away and time expired.

“We were trying to foul before they even attempted a shot, just because we had a couple of fouls to give,” Lancers coach Jeff Creek said. “But we played hard and did what we needed to do. We’ve got to get better, though, if we’re going to do what our goals are. I’m a perfectionist and I’m never satisfied.”

Pickett earned most valuable player honors with 14 points, while senior Alex Jackson contributed 13 points and senior Antwine Wilson had 11.

The victory completed another strong weekend for the Lancers (17-3), who defeated Collinsville in a Southwestern Conference game Friday night.

“We definitely should have put it away earlier — way earlier,” Pickett said of the win over Westminster. “We should have taken advantage of the momentum we had and ended it a long time ago. But they’re definitely a good team. They pass the ball around and make sure they get a good, quality shot, whether it’s Williams or somebody else on their team.”

Belleville East led 48-40 with 4 minutes and 19 seconds left in the game and held a 50-44 advantage after Pickett sank two free throws with 35 seconds to play.

Junior Colby Albert’s free throw and a basket by Williams shaved the Wildcats’ gap to 50-47 with 17 seconds left. Westminster went for the steal, but was instead forced to foul Pickett with seven seconds to play, setting up the frenetic finish.

“I was proud of our kids for how they battled,” Creek said. “(Williams) is tough. We kept him a little more in check in the second half. Darien (Singleton) did a very good job on him. Jackson Muse, too. Darien has good strength, so it kind of prevented him from getting deep. He was getting deep in the lane in the first half, and that’s what was giving us problems.”

Williams scored 15 points in the first half as Westminster trailed just 26-25. Williams’ basket with 3:06 left in the third quarter tied the game at 32, but the Lancers took the lead for good, 36-32, on consecutive baskets by Pickett. The lead grew to 40-35 heading into the fourth quarter, but the Wildcats (10-6) wouldn’t fade.

“I thought our players did a good job and gave good effort tonight against a good team,” Westminster coach Dale Ribble said. “I didn’t think our execution was great, especially late. Belleville East had something to do with that, too. We’ve got some things we’ve got to work on to get better and to execute some of the things we do.”

Ribble loves seeing Williams with the ball in the open court. But he was such a magnet on the final play that he couldn’t help wondering whether a teammate could have been open for perhaps a good look at the rim and a possible tying 3-pointer.

“We had a chance there and got the ball in the open floor,” Ribble said. “I was hoping we would get a catch-and-shoot 3. Kobi did a nice job of penetrating the ball. It just didn’t work out. Some of that is Kobi has to trust his teammates and make the next right play. We had some other players out there that can make 3s. When he drives the ball like that, he’s obviously going to have a lot of attention on him.”

Sophomore JD Robertson scored nine points on three 3s for Westminster. Junior Devin Coulter came off the bench and also scored nine points for the Wildcats.

Belleville East, whose only losses are to Decatur MacArthur, O’Fallon and East St. Louis, has won eight games by nine or fewer points. Despite struggling to close out Westminster, the overall picture for the Lancers is bright.

“I’m not disappointed; I’m not happy,” Creek said. “I wish we could finish off (teams) and extend the lead. We had the ball out of bounds and up by eight. We could have got it to 10 but we had a moving screen. There are some things we need to work on, but playing all these back-to-back game and the kids being tired, I was more proud of them for gutting it out on the defensive end. The kids stuck together and played through adversity.”

Southern Illinois Classic Series: Belleville East 50, Westminster 47