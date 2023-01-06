Belleville East overcomes Belleville West for rivalry conference victory

BELLEVILLE — Hoping to be fit and rested for the Highland Shootout on Saturday, the Belleville East boys basketball team sought a one-sided home victory Friday against Belleville West.

The Maroons refused to cooperate. Instead, they battled to the final minutes before falling to the Lancers 66-57 in a Southwestern Conference game.

“We wanted to take them out of the game early so we could have a running clock or whatever,” East senior Antwine Wilson said. “Then we could go home, get some rest and be ready for the big game (Saturday).

“But they played hard. They came out with a lot of energy.”

Senior Jordan Pickett scored a game-high 24 points and Wilson finished with 23 for the Lancers (14-2, 4-1), who will face Country Club Hills Hillcrest at 11 a.m. Saturday in the shootout.

The Lancers will need a stronger performance in the quick turnaround at Highland than they received against the resilient Maroons.

“There’s no excuse,” Lancers coach Jeff Creek said. “We had the same thing last year. We had the same format where we played West at West and then played in the Highland Shootout. We’ve just got to be better. We’ve got to be better rebounding, we’ve got to be better defensively. We’re not doing the little things we need to do to be hugely successful.

“Belleville West played great. They played hard; they came after it. But I thought there were multiple times where we could have put them away and we just let off the gas.”

West (6-8, 1-4) trailed 54-49 with 5 minutes and 16 seconds remaining in the game. The Lancers employed an 8-2 run to lead 62-51 with 1:35 left, but Wilson’s layup from Pickett made it 60-51, and Pickett followed with a layup off a turnover.

The Maroons got within seven in the final 30 seconds, but the Lancers shut the door with two late free throws by Wilson.

“I’m extremely proud of how hard they battled tonight,” West coach Alex Schobert said of his players, who refused to buckle on numerous occasions when it appeared they might. “At the end of the day, some little things hurt us. In the second half, I thought they got way more loose balls than us and got on the offensive glass hard. We, unfortunately, did not. That’s part of being a young group. We’re still learning.”

Junior Myles Liddell topped the Maroons with 19 points on 8-for-16 shooting. Junior Brandon Scott also reached double figures with 10 points.

Liddell, the brother of former Maroons and Ohio State University star EJ Liddell, currently with the New Orleans Pelicans, was playing in just his seventh game of the season. His presence clearly has made West a more formidable team.

“He’s healthy now,” Schobert said of Myles Liddell. “He’s improved so much in the offseason, and the reason he helps us is he gets after it on the defensive end, he rebounds the ball and offensively, we can really exploit mismatches with him. He can play inside and out, he can finish at the rim and he can knock down shots from the outside. He’s so coachable and such a hard worker. He’s going to keep getting better.”

Pickett, the Southern Illinois University Edwardsville signee, and Wilson give the Lancers a dynamic scoring duo. They were too much for West, combining to go 22-for-36 from the field. Wilson added a 3-pointer, although Pickett was 0-for-6 from beyond the arc.

“If JP’s not going, I pick it up for him. If I’m not going, he picks it up for me,” said Wilson, who was 11-for-14 from the floor. “We like to do our thing when we’re on the court together.”

The Lancers led 27-20 in the second quarter and seemed to have things under control before a large crowd. But senior Quincy Cotton scored and Liddell followed with a 3-pointer from the right wing with two seconds left, drawing the Maroons to within 27-25 at the half.

Liddell was strong in the opening half, leading all scorers with 11 points.

Pickett, Wilson and senior Mason Mosley had all of the Lancers’ first-half points. Mosley finished with nine points, giving the trio all but 10 of the team’s total.

“We can’t let those guys beat us, and we did tonight,” Schobert said. “We did everything we could to try to take Pickett away. Those are two really good, talented players.”

Creek, meanwhile, is seeking toughness on the defensive boards to go with the offensive exploits of the Lancers’ main scoring threats. The Maroons created havoc with their offensive rebounding that gave them multiple second chances at the rim.

“It was awful,” Creek said of the defensive rebounding. “I feel like in the fourth quarter, the only way (West) scored was on offensive rebounds or because of an offensive rebound. It was terrible. Our guys got soft, didn’t fight in front and just stood there and let them take the rebounds from us. Besides Darien Singleton, everybody else just stood there and watched. It’s not a spectator game. If we do that (Saturday), it’s not going to be pretty.”

Belleville East 66, Belleville West 57