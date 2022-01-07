Belleville East stays focused, pulls away for victory over rival Belleville West

BELLEVILLE — Belleville East had its sights set on its Southwestern Conference game Friday against longtime rival Belleville West.
The history between the two clubs prevented East from looking too far ahead.
Junior Jordan Pickett scored a game-high 23 points and junior Antwine Wilson added 16 points as the visiting Lancers pulled away in the second half and posted a 59-42 victory over West.
The Lancers, who were without four players sidelined by COVID-19, improved to 11-4 overall and 4-1 in the league. They will play Cardinal Ritter at 11:30 a.m. Saturday in the prestigious Highland Shootout.
“We’ve got a big game (Saturday), but we really were focused on West because it’s a Belleville rivalry,” Pickett said. “We wanted to get the job done.”
Lancers coach Jeff Creek was glad that was the prevailing attitude.
“That’s all we talked about. All we talked about was Belleville West,” Creek said. “We’ll worry about Cardinal Ritter (Saturday). We’re more focused on conference. We’re happy that we get to play in the Highland Shootout, but that game is definitely secondary to the game tonight.”
Pickett and his teammates did much of their damage driving into the lane against West’s zone defense. Pickett was fouled much of the time and finished with 12 free throws on 14 attempts. East was 16-for-21 from the line overall.
Pickett scored a season-low 10 points on 3-for-16 shooting in a loss to visiting O’Fallon on Tuesday. He was 5-for-15 from the field against East, but scored 16 second-half points as the Lancers overcame a 22-21 deficit at the intermission.
“We picked up our defense and rebounding,” Pickett said of the second-half surge. “After that, we started rolling. I struggled shooting the ball again, but my teammates encouraged me to keep going and my mom was in the stands telling me to pick it up. I knew I had to get to the line and get (my points) from there.”
Sophomore Tallis Lowery also reached double figures for East with 10 points. West was led by 6-foot-8, 250-pound senior Damien Farley’s 11 points. Farley, however, fouled out with 3 minutes and 8 seconds to play. By then, East was in firm control.
But it wasn’t like that in the first half. The Lancers couldn’t shake West (4-10, 0-5), which scored six of the final nine points in the second quarter to take its one-point lead into the locker room at the break.
The Lancers trailed 24-23 after Farley scored in the lane with 7:04 to play in the third quarter. Wilson followed with a putback to put the Lancers on top 25-24, then had a layup off a West turnover to make it 27-24.
East never trailed again. It built a 44-36 advantage after three quarters and grew the gap to 18 points in the final two minutes.
“They gave the extra effort in the second half,” Creek said of his players. “The zone helped us out. They made some good rotations. We were getting low and boxing out. We knew there were going to shoot a lot of 3s, so there were going to be a lot of long rebounds. We went up with two hands and secured rebounds, which helped us get down and score at the other end.
“I knew the first half would be a feeling-out process for our guys. Then they came together, took the lead and never gave it back.”
Creek is never surprised to see Pickett turn in a strong performance. He hopes Wilson’s productivity is a sign of better things to come. Wilson was 8-for-12 from the floor.
“Antwine was unbelievable,” Creek said. “When he gets his feet set and goes up strong, he’s good. He attacks the boards. He’s relentless.”
Maroons coach Alex Schobert said his young, inexperienced team will spend this season trying to fight through issues and gain maturity.
“We’re running out of gas,” he said. “That goes back to practice habits. We’ve got to continue to develop better practice habits, where we’re practicing with as much intensity as possible every day. That will prepare us for the second-half stretch, but we couldn’t handle it today. We lost our legs and couldn’t make a shot in the second half.”
Senior Travion Hines and sophomore Myles Liddell had eight points for the Maroons, who committed 13 turnovers. Farley’s team-leading output in points came despite not starting the game.
“He’s a kid we’ve been waiting to come along like this,” Schobert said. “We’ve been trying to build his confidence this year. He lacks consistency; he’s lacked consistency for four years in the program. He’s finally starting to click. He has to be a huge part of our team. He knows that and the other kids know that. He did some great things tonight. Hopefully, we can build on that with him.”
Pickett, meanwhile, is looking forward to the Highland Shootout.
“It’s a big deal,” he said. “I’ve always wanted to play in it since I was little watching my brother (Javon) and guys like EJ (Liddell) and Jordan Goodwin. It’s an honor to play in that game and I can’t wait for it.”