Belleville East stays focused, pulls away for victory over rival Belleville West

“They gave the extra effort in the second half,” Creek said of his players. “The zone helped us out. They made some good rotations. We were getting low and boxing out. We knew there were going to shoot a lot of 3s, so there were going to be a lot of long rebounds. We went up with two hands and secured rebounds, which helped us get down and score at the other end.

“I knew the first half would be a feeling-out process for our guys. Then they came together, took the lead and never gave it back.”

Creek is never surprised to see Pickett turn in a strong performance. He hopes Wilson’s productivity is a sign of better things to come. Wilson was 8-for-12 from the floor.

“Antwine was unbelievable,” Creek said. “When he gets his feet set and goes up strong, he’s good. He attacks the boards. He’s relentless.”

Maroons coach Alex Schobert said his young, inexperienced team will spend this season trying to fight through issues and gain maturity.