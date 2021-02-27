Belleville East stays unbeaten, stuns Edwardsville on Brown's half-court buzzer beater

BELLEVILLE — Ethyn Brown fires up long half-court shots in each practice for the Belleville East boys basketball team but never had hit one in a game.
Until Saturday afternoon, that is.
Brown heaved up a desperation shot from half court and hit nothing but net to lift the Lancers to a come-from-behind 39-38 victory over the Edwardsville Tigers in a Southwestern Conference game. Belleville East held just one other lead and that was early in the first quarter.
A senior, Brown grabbed the rebound of a missed free-throw attempt by Edwardsville senior Caleb Valentine with 3.1 seconds left. Then Brown began the play that will be long remembered at Belleville East.
"They didn't have anybody lined up on the free-throw line," said Brown, who led the Lancers with 12 points. "I boxed out the shooter and grabbed the board. I shot with confidence and it was on net. It went through and we won. It was perfectly straight. I knew it was going in the whole time. It just felt good."
Everyone in East's gym was stunned at first before erupting.
Then the team mobbed Brown and made plenty of noise to make up for the lack of a big crowd in attendance because of coronavirus restrictions mandated by the Illinois High School Association.
"That was a crazy, crazy game," Belleville East coach Jeff Creek said. "It was just a big-time play by Ethyn. They can call it lucky or whatever they want, but our hard work kept us in that game. Ethyn Brown is a great kid. He kind of makes our team go."
Belleville East (8-0 overall, 8-0 SWC) is off to its best start since it won its first 11 games during the 2012-13 season, when University of Illinois standout Malcolm Hill was a senior.
"They came in here wanting to give us our first loss," Brown said. "But we were able to fight through and get a win. This was a great team effort. We want to go through the rest of the year undefeated."
Edwardsville (7-2, 7-2) has suffered both its losses to Belleville East, which had lost 15 of 16 to Edwardsville before winning 48-37 on Feb. 11.
"I don't feel like we lost the game," Edwardsville coach Dustin Battas said. "I feel like they won the game. We didn't lose it. It was more like they won it on a half-court shot at the end."
Brown said he believed shooting shots like that frequently in practice helped him make this shot. He had a similar chance last season against the Tigers.
"It rimmed out on him then when we were down by two," Creek said. "Hey, we'll take this one all day. We've been on the other side of it too. This is my first time to win on a last-second shot from half court. I've lost like that three times. This is nice."
At the tender age of 17, Brown has a memory to last him a lifetime.
"For sure, this will be my best high school memory," Brown said. "There are a lot of emotions running through me right now. I didn't feel like I played very well, but this is overwhelming for me. For the rest of my life, I won't forget this."
Lancers senior Bryson Ivy made it a one-possession game when he hit a basket with 24 seconds to play. Ivy missed his free throw attempt and Edwardsville led 38-36.
"I just knew I had to do something there to help my team out and keep our momentum going," Ivy said. "I was doing my best to help keep us in there."
Ivy came through at the right time, Creek said.
"Bryson's bucket was huge, "Creek said. "We knew we'd have to foul and luckily they missed both free throws."
Edwardsville finished hitting 10 of 18 free throw attempts. But that's not the reason for the loss, Battas said.
"Some of our guys are in there blaming themselves," Battas said. "We had four games in five days. Some of our guys are mentally exhausted and physically exhausted. That's not why we lost the game. I could have done some things differently at the end to help them. We'll move forward and get better. Those guys have nothing to hang their heads about. They didn't lose the game because of missed free throws."
The Lancers hit just 15 of 46 field goals.
Edwardsville's zone defense throttled Belleville East most of the game.
"Our defense was good all day," Creek said. "We knew if we could just get a couple of shots to fall, we could close the gap on them. They're very disciplined. We started off taking some bad shots but in the second half, we got the ball where we wanted but the shots just weren't falling."
Edwardsville snapped a 9-9 tie with a 10-0 run in the second quarter to take its biggest lead of the game. Two 3-pointers by Gabe James highlighted the run.
But Belleville East answered with an 8-0 run to cut the Tigers' lead to 19-17 with 1:17 left in the half. Edwardsville sophomore Jonathan Stump canned a 3-pointer at the buzzer to make it 22-17 at halftime.
The Lancers were ice cold in the first half. Belleville East went 1-for-12 from the field in the first quarter and finished the half shooting 6-for-22. Edwardsville made 8 of 17 from the floor.
"Normally our shots would fall, but (Saturday) they didn't," Ivy said. "We never panicked. Coach Creek said to keep taking our shots and stay cool. If we keep working the ball, things would work out."