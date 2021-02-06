Belleville East storms past East St. Louis in delayed season opener

"Everyone was discouraged," Brown said. "We were in the gym at practice and we weren't going as hard as we could. We didn't know if we'd have a season."

But everything changed when Creek sent the green light message to his players through a group chat.

"When coach told us, we were ready to come to practice," Belleville East senior forward ZJ Hamilton said. "I'm not going to lie, I haven't been this happy in such a long time. It felt great just to get out there with my teammates again."

The Lancers blew off the rust by pounding the ball inside the paint.

Brown led the way with a game-high 20 points and dished out three assists. Hamilton added 14 points and nine rebounds.

"We were expecting rust because we didn't even have contact (practices)," Creek said. "The good part was that we have a lot of returning starters from last year. We knew we could execute."

Belleville East outscored the Flyers 26-14 in the fourth quarter and forced the East St. Louis offense to bomb from the outside as 27 of its 58 shots were 3-pointers.

East St. Louis coach Mark Chambers didn't care too much about the outcome of the game. Just the fact that his Flyers could get on the court together was more important to him.