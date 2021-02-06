Belleville East storms past East St. Louis in delayed season opener

EAST ST. LOUIS — Ethyn Brown displayed some new bruises as he emerged from the locker room on Saturday.
The Belleville East senior had a slight limp as his legs threatened to cramp up again. It looked like the 6-foot-3 guard had gone three rounds in the octagon.
But behind his mask, he wore a smile that would have lit up the gym - because basketball is back.
"We were ready to get on the court and do what we do," Brown said. "I got beat up, but it comes with the game."
Belleville East notched a 66-57 victory over East St. Louis in the delayed season opener for both Southwestern Conference squads at East St. Louis High.
Both teams were simply happy to get back out on the court.
"We were dead in the water two weeks ago and we didn't know if this game would be possible, but everything worked out," Belleville East coach Jeff Creek said. "These kids deserved it. They busted their butts to have this season."
Belleville East snapped an eight-game slide against its league rival and won its second consecutive season opener.
Brown said that two weeks ago, he wasn't sure there would be a season, even a truncated one. It had been 325 days since the Lancers last game - a 46-44 loss to Belleville West in the Class 4A Belleville West Regional semifinals.
"Everyone was discouraged," Brown said. "We were in the gym at practice and we weren't going as hard as we could. We didn't know if we'd have a season."
But everything changed when Creek sent the green light message to his players through a group chat.
"When coach told us, we were ready to come to practice," Belleville East senior forward ZJ Hamilton said. "I'm not going to lie, I haven't been this happy in such a long time. It felt great just to get out there with my teammates again."
The Lancers blew off the rust by pounding the ball inside the paint.
Brown led the way with a game-high 20 points and dished out three assists. Hamilton added 14 points and nine rebounds.
"We were expecting rust because we didn't even have contact (practices)," Creek said. "The good part was that we have a lot of returning starters from last year. We knew we could execute."
Belleville East outscored the Flyers 26-14 in the fourth quarter and forced the East St. Louis offense to bomb from the outside as 27 of its 58 shots were 3-pointers.
East St. Louis coach Mark Chambers didn't care too much about the outcome of the game. Just the fact that his Flyers could get on the court together was more important to him.
"It was just for these kids," Chambers said. "We wanted them to have fun and enjoy the game they love. We just want the kids to come out and have fun and enjoy this moment. We have six seniors and for them to get this experience, it's great."
Senior guard Ryan Stevenson led the Flyers with 15 points. Christian Jones poured in 13 and sophomore forward Macaleab Rich added 12 points and eight rebounds.
"It was all a rush," Chambers said. "We were just trying to put everything in and have everyone somewhat ready to go. Only having seven days to get ready for good teams can be tough. Some of these guys, it's their first time playing for me and they haven't really practiced with me. We're going to learn and grow. We'll be alright."