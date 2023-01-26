Belleville East struggles past Granite City, extends winning streak to six

BELLEVILLE — The Belleville East boys basketball team has the talent to make a long run in the Class 4A playoffs.

But Lancers coach Jeff Creek wouldn’t mind seeing some killer attitude as the season enters the stretch run.

East flirted with disaster in the second half Thursday before subduing Granite City 65-57 in a nonconference game. The Lancers saw double-digit leads trimmed to four points on two occasions before shutting the door in the final two-plus minutes.

“They made shots,” Creek said of the Warriors. “But I felt like we had some defensive breakdowns that let to wide-open shots. We can’t let that happen. Then we missed some free throws and didn’t execute. We’ve got to do a better job finishing games.”

Is Creek concerned?

“Yeah, it’s concerning,” he said. “I want us to finish games strong. I don’t want to just be, ‘Oh, we won by eight points.’ We could have pushed the lead to 20 if we would have played right. … I was proud that they battled and maintained the lead. But it’s that killer instinct. When we push it to nine or 10, we’ve got to push it to 15, 20.”

Senior Antwine Wilson led the Lancers (21-3), who won their sixth game in a row, with 16 points. Senior Jordan Pickett scored 13 of his 15 points in the fourth quarter and senior Mason Mosley had 14 points and two first-quarter 3-pointers.

“We’ve got to be more focused and not play down to our competition,” Mosley said. “They’re a pretty good team, but I feel like we could have done better.”

Pickett, playing with a sore ankle that forced him to miss a couple of practices, had two points and was 1-for-11 from the field in the first three quarters. He was clutch in the fourth quarter, however, going 4-for-5 from the floor and 5-for-6 from the free-throw line.

It’s not the first time Pickett’s points have come in bunches. Just last Saturday, he amassed 24 of his 32 points in the second half as the Lancers beat Belleville West 57-52 in the championship game of the Belleville East Classic.

“If we had a chance to beat them, it would have been tonight because Pickett was off a little bit,” Granite City coach Gerard Moore said. “A lot of their guys were off; they were a little cold. We played well and shot it well. We just didn’t have enough firepower to get ahead.

“But they’re good, man. They’re loaded. They have a whole another level they can get to. They should have extended the lead. Ultimately, their size and athleticism (beat us). And Pickett is a Division I player.”

The Warriors (12-11) were led by junior Mario Brown’s 19 points. Junior Milton Dowell scored 15 points on five 3-pointers. Granite City was 9-for-23 from beyond the arc.

East used a 12-0 run to lead 16-3 lead in the first quarter. Granite City cut the gap to 21-15 in the second quarter before the Lancers went ahead 29-20 at halftime.

The Lancers took a 34-20 lead in the third quarter, only to see Granite City get within 35-31 on a couple of wild shots in the lane by Brown and junior Alvin Valentine.

Once again, East regained control with a 7-0 breakout that culminated with a steal and layup by Mason that made it 42-31 with 1 minute and 8 seconds left in the third quarter.

That’s when Granite City began an 8-1 push of its own, getting within 43-39 on a 3-pointer by junior Johnnie Smith with 7:38 to play in the game. The Warriors were still within four at 45-41 when Brown converted a layup. But they were no closer than six in the final six minutes as Pickett went to work.

“I thought we had to play perfectly to beat them at the end,” Moore said. “We made a few mistakes. You have to secure the basketball, come down and run good offense, take good shots and make them to have a chance to beat a team like that.”

Brown was a highlight for the Warriors, registering his 14th double-digit scoring game. Dowell, meanwhile, had four of his 3-pointers in the fourth quarter.

“The thing about my team is they’re good kids and work very hard. They’re coachable,” Moore said. “That gives you an opportunity to compete. I’m excited about it. I get them all back next year. I’m excited to see, when they get a little bigger, faster and stronger, how good they could be.”

