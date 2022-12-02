Belleville East uses 3-pointers to claw past Collinsville in Southwestern Conference opener

BELLEVILLE — Darien Singleton is fitting in nicely at Belleville East.

The 6-foot-1 senior transfer from Mascoutah led the Lancers’ 3-point assault in the second half Friday as they slipped past Collinsville 69-66 in the Southwestern Conference boys basketball opener for both teams.

Singleton, who had all four of his 3-pointers in the third quarter, finished with a game-high 15 points. Although Singleton wasn’t around to discuss his performance, senior teammate Jordan Pickett was available to dish out high praise.

“It’s going to be really hard to guard us when you have to worry about him like that,” said Pickett, who also played a critical role by scoring all 14 of his points in the fourth quarter. “You can’t just leave him open. He’s blending in well. I’m happy he’s here. I feel like this is just the beginning of something special he’s going to have here at East.”

The victory ran the Lancers’ record to 4-0 overall and 1-0 in the league. Collinsville’s second consecutive loss dropped it to 3-2 and 0-1.

East’s win also denied Collinsville coach Darin Lee his 700th career victory. Lee, in his 34th season overall, is 699-301 at Vienna, Nashville and Collinsville. Lee will take his third swing at No. 700 on Tuesday when the Kahoks play host to Belleville West.

“I don’t think I’m going to go winless the rest of my career,” Lee deadpanned. “We’re too good a team for that. That’s not even really on my mind at all.”

Seniors Antwine Wilson (13 points), T’Jae Montgomery (11) and Mason Mosley (10) also reached double figures for the Lancers, who finished 12-for-28 on 3-pointers. They were 9-for-17 from beyond the arc in the second half, with Pickett and Montgomery hitting two apiece to complement the four made by Pickett.

Collinsville used a box-and-one on Pickett, using junior Nick Horras to shadow Pickett while the remainder of the Kahoks played a zone. Pickett was scoreless on 0-for-6 shooting until the fourth quarter when he went 5-for-5 from the field, with two 3-pointers, and 2-for-4 from the free-throw line.

“I just felt like I had to step up,” Pickett said of his fourth-quarter eruption. “I was letting my teammates down most of the game. Collinsville was getting in my head, shutting me out. I felt like it got to a certain point where it was personal. I felt like I owed my teammates and had to at least give something to them.

“All you need to see is one (shot) go down. Once I saw that, I was ready to go.”

East led 25-21 at halftime and moved ahead 37-28 with 4 minutes and 26 seconds remaining in the third quarter when Singleton swished his fourth 3-pointer in his first five attempts.

But the Kahoks answered with 3-pointers by junior Jamorie Wysinger, senior Jake Wilkinson and Horras to take a 40-37 lead with 2:07 left in the third. The lead grew to 46-42 when Wilkinson scored in the lane with 13 seconds left.

The Lancers, however, opened the fourth quarter with a 12-3 uprising to take a 54-49 advantage. Pickett powered the blitz with a 3-pointer and a backcourt steal that led to a runout dunk that dazzled the large crowd.

Collinsville stayed within striking distance and cut the gap to 68-66 in a rebound basket by 6-8 junior Zach Chambers with three seconds left. Pickett was then fouled and sank one of two free throws with 1.5 seconds to play. His miss, which came on the second attempt, was rebounded by the Lancers and time expired.

“In all three of our games previous to this, our third quarters have been big because we wear teams down with our pressure,” Lancers coach Jeff Creek said. “We started hitting some shots, but then we didn’t get the necessary stops. That’s what I was frustrated about. We got loose on defense and weren’t matching up.”

Creek, like Pickett, is excited about what Singleton can bring the Lancers.

“He can give us what he gave us tonight,” Creek said. “He’s a great shooter. He understands the game, he can get to the basket and he’s a good athlete. His defense is unbelievable as well. Darien is going to be big. When he’s making shots, we’re tough to guard.”

Wilkinson led the Kahoks with 18 points and three 3-pointers. Chambers had 16 points and Horras and Wysinger had 10 apiece.

“It was a great high school game,” Lee said. “But you don’t look at it like that when you’re coaching and come out on the short end. They’re a tough matchup for us, but we’re a tough matchup for them.”

Collinsville finished with seven 3-pointers on 12 attempts, led by Wilkinson’s three. Horras and Wysinger had two apiece.