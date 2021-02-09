Belleville West surges past Collinsville in second half of Southwestern Conference contest

COLLINSVILLE — Rust clung to the Belleville West Maroons like a bad stain Tuesday in their second boys basketball game of the season.

Tommie Williams felt ecstatic to be back on the court with his teammates for the second time in 340 days, but he and his teammates struggled through the first half of their Southwestern Conference game at Collinsville.

But Belleville West found another gear in the second half and blitzed past Collinsville 56-46 in Vergil Fletcher Gymnasium.

"It felt good to get on the floor and provide energy with my brothers and play up to our potential," Williams said.

Belleville West (1-1 overall, 1-1 conference) notched its first win of the COVID-19 delayed season and defeated its conference rival for just the second time in the last five meetings.

But first the Maroons had to overcome a 7-for-26 shooting performance from the field in the first half.

"We were just trying to do it by ourselves and not working together," Williams said. "We were forcing things and not playing as a team."

The Maroons came back in the second half and made 13 of their 21 shots from the field and outscored Collinsville 35-24.