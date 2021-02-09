Belleville West surges past Collinsville in second half of Southwestern Conference contest

COLLINSVILLE — Rust clung to the Belleville West Maroons like a bad stain Tuesday in their second boys basketball game of the season.
Tommie Williams felt ecstatic to be back on the court with his teammates for the second time in 340 days, but he and his teammates struggled through the first half of their Southwestern Conference game at Collinsville.
But Belleville West found another gear in the second half and blitzed past Collinsville 56-46 in Vergil Fletcher Gymnasium.
"It felt good to get on the floor and provide energy with my brothers and play up to our potential," Williams said.
Belleville West (1-1 overall, 1-1 conference) notched its first win of the COVID-19 delayed season and defeated its conference rival for just the second time in the last five meetings.
But first the Maroons had to overcome a 7-for-26 shooting performance from the field in the first half.
"We were just trying to do it by ourselves and not working together," Williams said. "We were forcing things and not playing as a team."
The Maroons came back in the second half and made 13 of their 21 shots from the field and outscored Collinsville 35-24.
Senior forward Ty Lampley paced the Maroons with 17 points, going a perfect 3-for-3 on 3-pointers.
Lampley also was a force on the glass, ripping down eight rebounds. He floated inside and out throughout the game.
"Honestly, where ever coach needs me to be, I'll be," Lampley said. "It doesn't matter to me."
Williams poured in 15 points and added six rebounds, six assists and four steals.
J'luan Patterson tossed in 12 points for the Maroons.
"We were putting our heads down and driving without fundamental jump stops or heads up looking for our shooters," Belleville West coach Alex Schobert said. "We just preached that to them at halftime and credit to them, they responded the right way."
Collinsville (1-1, 1-1 SWC) was paced by junior Tray Swygeart, who led all scorers with 20 points despite battling foul trouble. He also had nine rebounds and two steals.
Foul troubles also plagued Kahoks senior Jackson Lee.
"That hurt us a little bit," Collinsville coach Darin Lee said. "Three fouls (on two starters), changed things and we got out of our offensive rhythm. We weren't able to run some of our sets."
Collinsville struggled against Belleville West's swarming defense, shooting just 3-for-14 from 3-point range.
The Kahoks turned the ball over 14 times.