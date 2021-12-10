Bench, depth carry Webster Groves past Miller Career, sets up finale with loaded Staley

Mathes talked during the long break but gave credit to Enright and Chartrand for keeping the Statesmen focused when the game resumed. Webster Groves pounced and took a 67-51 lead into the third quarter.

“The biggest thing is we had another half to play. We were all ready to come out and jump them from the beginning,” Enright said. “I was telling my teammates we had to get a kill which is three stops in a row. If we could get three stops in a row and keep doing that, it would be our game.”

Ferentinos canned his last 3-pointer of the night to start the fourth quarter then Enright caught fire as he knocked down a pair of his own on his way to a team-high 22 points. He also had six rebounds, four assists and a steal.

Sophomore forward Iziah Purvey was excellent again as he had 17 points and 10 rebounds despite sitting for a chunk of the second half in foul trouble. Chartrand had 12 points and five rebounds on a bum wheel.

Career Academy was led by senior forward Eric Calicutt who had 17 points and six rebounds. The 6-foot-6 Calicutt showed his all-around game as he knocked down a pair of 3-pointers and took a charge. The Phoenix were just unable to hold off the Statesmen onslaught once they got rolling.