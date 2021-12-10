Bench, depth carry Webster Groves past Miller Career, sets up finale with loaded Staley

WEBSTER GROVES — Gianni Ferentinos did what he could to ignore the crowd.
But when his sixth 3-pointer went in, he couldn’t deny feeding off its energy Friday night.
“There’s nothing like it, that’s for sure,” Ferentinos said.
A sophomore shooting guard for the Webster Groves High boys basketball team, Ferentinos scored 20 points to help his club roll to an 89-56 win over Miller Career Academy in the semifinals of the 21st Webster Classic at Roberts Gym on the campus of Webster Groves High.
The No. 7 large school in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings, Webster Groves (2-1) advanced to face Staley (5-0) in the tournament championship game at 4:30 p.m. Saturday.
Staley rolled to a 71-36 win over Confluence in the nightcap. John Burroughs will face Lee's Summit North in the consolation final at 1:30 p.m. Riverview Gardens and McCluer North will play in the seventh-place game at 1:30 p.m. in the auxiliary gym.
It’s the fourth consecutive year the Statesmen will play for the title in their own tournament. They haven’t won it since 2018 after falling in the 2019 final to McCluer. The 2020 edition was canceled due to COVID-19.
Webster Groves will have its hands full with a Staley team that outclassed its first two tournament opponents with mercy-rule running clock victories.
“You name it they’ve got it,” Webster Groves coach Justin Mathes said. “You’ve got one of the best teams in the state on your home floor for a championship. It’s why you want them here. They present a tremendous challenge.”
It will be a fitting test for the Statesmen who were not challenged at any point in their opening night win over Riverview Gardens. On Friday, the Phoenix were better as they battled for a solid 12 minutes and even held a 13-8 lead with three and a half minutes to play in the first quarter.
Complicating things for Webster Groves was junior guard CJ Lang, who had to sit after he was saddled with early foul trouble. Senior guard and captain Ethan Chartrand rolled his ankle midway through the first quarter and didn’t return until midway through the second.
Career Academy extended its defense and put the guard-heavy Statesmen under pressure which was something they had to adjust to early on.
"Our bench came up huge," Mathes said. "I thought that was kind of the difference. The bench gave us good minutes. Facing their press with a lot of your starters out is a scary thought and those dudes stepped up."
Junior guard Jalen Purvey was the first guy off the bench for the Statesmen and gave them a needed boost. He scored seven of his nine points in the first quarter and stuffed the stat sheet with seven rebounds, three assists and three steals. Junior guard RJ Trevino and senior guard Jimmy Richter were also rock solid reserves as the Statesmen weathered the early storm.
“In practice, we all go hard. We like to mix it up,” Ferentinos said. “Essentially, everybody has to be ready, everybody has to be on the same page and I felt like we were for the most part.”
Webster Groves led 22-19 at the end of the first. Career Academy senior guard Kejuan McClendon canned a 3-pointer 10 seconds into the period to draw the Phoenix even. Junior guard Farrell Elliot gave Career Academy a 24-22 lead off a quick steal on the ensuing possession.
The Phoenix were within one possession until the midway point of the second quarter then Webster Groves put together a 10-0 run to grab a 44-32 lead with 2:20 before halftime. Webster Groves senior guard Matt Enright had seven points and Ferentinos had three points in that burst.
Webster Groves led 51-37 at halftime then things got weird.
Moments before halftime, a tornado warning was issued for the area which sent the teams and spectators into secure locations in the high school. It was nearly an hour before the threat passed and play resumed. Tornado warnings and weather concerns are generally reserved for outdoor sports and most often spring sports.
No one could remember a December basketball game being stopped like this before.
“As a coach, you don’t like the unknown and you don’t know how your team is going to respond after an hour halftime,” Mathes said. “I always wondered how football coaches killed 20, 25 minutes and I figured out I could talk for that long.”
Mathes talked during the long break but gave credit to Enright and Chartrand for keeping the Statesmen focused when the game resumed. Webster Groves pounced and took a 67-51 lead into the third quarter.
“The biggest thing is we had another half to play. We were all ready to come out and jump them from the beginning,” Enright said. “I was telling my teammates we had to get a kill which is three stops in a row. If we could get three stops in a row and keep doing that, it would be our game.”
Ferentinos canned his last 3-pointer of the night to start the fourth quarter then Enright caught fire as he knocked down a pair of his own on his way to a team-high 22 points. He also had six rebounds, four assists and a steal.
Sophomore forward Iziah Purvey was excellent again as he had 17 points and 10 rebounds despite sitting for a chunk of the second half in foul trouble. Chartrand had 12 points and five rebounds on a bum wheel.
Career Academy was led by senior forward Eric Calicutt who had 17 points and six rebounds. The 6-foot-6 Calicutt showed his all-around game as he knocked down a pair of 3-pointers and took a charge. The Phoenix were just unable to hold off the Statesmen onslaught once they got rolling.
“That pressure for 32 minutes got to us a little bit,” Career Academy coach Brandon Wright said. "Until you’re in it you don’t understand the effort and you have to execute at the same time. (We) were playing hard but we have to execute offensively, defensively, in transition, baseline, sideline out of bounds, we have to put all the pieces together.”
After back-to-back wins by a combined 89 points, Webster Groves will get the game it wanted when Staley agreed to join the field.
Coached by Chris Neff, who was an assistant for former Webster Groves coach Jay Blossom, Staley’s basketball philosophy is similar to Webster’s. The Falcons want to play hard, play smart and be the toughest team on the court for 32 minutes.
“The fun thing for us is they preach the same things we preach,” Mathes said. “Who is going to beat the other at their own game?”