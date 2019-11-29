The Washington Blue Jays celebrate a victory of a semifinal basketball game of the 67th Thanksgiving Tournament on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Borgia High School in Washington, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
WASHINGTON, Mo. — At first glance, it looks as though Washington High junior forward Todd Bieg should pronounce his name, "big."
As in the way he played down the stretch on Friday.
Bieg poured in 15 points, grabbed nine rebounds and blocked five shots, to lift the Blue Jays to a 57-49 win over cross-town rival Borgia in the semifinal round of the 67th annual Turkey Tournament at Borgia High.
Washington (2-0) will face Fort Zumwalt North (2-0) in the championship game of the tradition-rich affair at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.
Bieg, pronounced Beege, certainly came up big at the right time.
The 6-foot-6 inch tower of power blocked three shots in the final 3 minutes, 32 seconds to help Washington dominate in close to the basket.
The Blue Jays, with Bieg and senior Jeremiah Broadbent (6-2) leading the way, took control in the second half.
"Any time we have a size advantage, we're going to use it," Bieg said.
The Blue Jays certainly did during crunch time.
And Bieg, in his first season as a starter, was the key intimidator. He rejected three shots in a six-possession stretch that helped turn the game around.
"Blocks are my favorite thing in the game," Bieg said. "Getting down there, going straight up, slapping it away."
Bieg's most important block came with his team nursing a 50-47 lead. The highlight-reel stuff led to a layup by Jason Sides, that pumped the advantage to five.
For good measure, Bieg slapped a shot away with 9 seconds left, much to the delight of a standing room only crowd of 2,200, which was evenly split.
"He's really worked on his inside game and mid-range shot," Washington coach Grant Young said. "We filter everything through him and he does a great job protecting the rim for us."
Broadbent, who also scored 15 points, said Bieg has been a welcomed addition.
"Any time someone would drive, I knew he'd have our back," Broadbent said. "He contests shots, and he gets us the ball back the way he plays in there."
Washington had dropped eight of the previous 10 games between the rivals. The teams had not faced each other since January of 2017 when they split a pair of contests.
"You can't ask for a better atmosphere," Broadbent said. "It was great just to be in this game."
The Blue Jays used a 7-2 spurt at the outset of the fourth quarter to go up 44-38.
Borgia fought back to within 48-47 on an old-fashioned three-point play by Trent Strubberg with 1:48 remaining.
Sides then hit a pair of foul shots for a 50-47 cushion.
The Blue Jays nailed down the triumph by hitting five of six foul shots in the closing 15 seconds.
Strubburg and Max Meyers had 12 points each for Borgia (1-1), which took a 36-33 lead on a 3-pointer by Meyers with 2:29 left in the third period.
The Knights built up a five-point lead in the first half, but were unable to stop Washington during the second half.
"They played tremendous defense, we didn't get many open shots," Borgia veteran coach Dave Neier said. "They were very aggressive, they really went after the ball."
The smallish Borgia guards had trouble shooting over the Blue Jays front line, which featured three players over 6-2.
"Just to come into a place like this, in a tournament like this, and get a win is special," Young said. "But, we've got to build on this."
Washington 57, Borgia 49
