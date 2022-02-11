Big second half propels Fort Zumwalt South to key GAC Central win over Liberty

O'FALLON, Mo. — Peyton Blair knew he needed to step things up on the offensive end of the floor.

The Fort Zumwalt South senior sharpshooter scored eight first-quarter points in his team's first matchup against Liberty four weeks ago, but was held to just three points the rest of the way in a six-point Bulldogs road loss.

In the rematch Friday night at South's Brad Hill Memorial Gymnasium, Blair posted a goose-egg in a scoreless first half that saw his team trailing at the break. But, he notched 9 points during the game's decisive third quarter as South rallied for a 47-35 GAC Central victory.

“I just really had to get in the paint. That's what I do best. I started getting to the paint there and that's when the magic happened,” Blair said. “It feels really good. It was a big game. They're well-coached and they have a lot of pretty good players, but we pretty much just shut them down defensively. I'd say our defense won that game.”

With its seventh straight win and 15th in the last 16 games (the only loss was to Liberty), South improved to 20-2 overall and 8-1 in the tight GAC Central race.

“This was our third game in the week, as we had a snow game Wednesday, so we only had one day off and they're tough to score on,” Bulldogs coach Bill Friedel said. “But, our defense was really, really, really good the second half.”

Liberty (13-6, 7-1) lost for just the third time in 11 outings and lost its hold of sole possession of the conference race.

“We had no answer for the toughness that they had. I think we let their physicality with our big guys affect us on the offensive end,” Eagles coach Chip Sodemann said. “Tip your cap to South. They deserved it, they wanted it more and they were tougher. Our guys didn't have the pushback that we needed tonight.”

The Bulldogs didn't have any big flashy scoring totals Friday, but were solid across the board. Blair led the way with 10 points, while Jay Higgins added 9 points and Joey Friedel and Blake Streumph contributed 8 points apiece.

“We just couldn't make any shots in the first half, but then we went into the locker room thinking we're gonna start making shots and we'll be just fine,” Joey Friedel said.

The Eagles had another strong game from their scoring leader, as Jaden Betton notched a game-high 19 points, but the rest of the Eagles combined for just 16 points.

“We've got to have other guys,” Sodemann said. “It's no secret teams are gonna try to key on him and take him out of the game and run at him. Other guys got to be able to make some plays. The guys we've counted on all year didn't do it tonight.”

Offensively, the first half belonged to Betton, who had 15 of Liberty's 22 points. He scored all 10 in a first quarter in which the Eagles emerged with a 10-6 lead.

Liberty opened up a 17-10 lead before South reeled off seven straight points to tie the game. Betton then drilled a 3-pointer from the left wing just in front of the South student section to right the ship for the Eagles, who carried a 22-18 lead into halftime.

“I still even think in the first half we gave a lot of possessions away. It could have been a bigger lead than it was,” Sodemann said. “We came into halftime and talked about if we play like that in the second half — which we did — this was the result we were gonna get.”

Betton scored the first bucket of the second half, but would be held to just two more points the rest of the way.

After Betton's basket, South went on a 12-2 run to take a 30-26 advantage, its first lead since the game was 2-0 in the first minute. The Bulldogs outscored the Eagles 19-6 in the third quarter to turn a four-point deficit into a nine-point lead.

Liberty would get no closer than that nine-point margin the rest of the way, as South held the Eagles to just 13 second-half points.

“I think the rebounding was really the key,” Joey Friedel said. “I feel like they didn't get a lot of second-chance points. The bigs played great tonight.”

The one bugaboo for Blair and the Bulldogs was free-throw shooting. South made just 12 of 30 attempts (40 percent) from the charity stripe. Blair was a 70 percent shooter at the line coming in, but made just two of his 12 attempts, including 1 for 11 in the fourth quarter.

“I thought we played real hard in the third quarter and got to most of the loose balls and stuff,” Bill Friedel said. “We just kind of willed ourselves into the lead and we did a good job of taking care of the ball at the end, but we've just got to make free throws, so it's not as exciting at the end.”

Despite that struggle, the Bulldogs continue to roll in the win column with 20 victories and one of the best overall records in the area.

“I normally do not go 1-for-11 or whatever I was that game. I just have to get my stroke back down,” Blair said. “We just need to start getting shots up in the gym and knock down our 3-point shots. That was the best aspect of our game the first half of the season and we haven't been shooting very good from there. But, we're still winning.”