Binion named MVP as CBC rallies past Whitfield to claim Webster Classic crown

WEBSTER GROVES – As Whitfield’s long-range shots fell and the deficit ballooned, Nassir Binion reverted back to practice.

A junior guard for the CBC basketball team, Binion and his teammates have been put in simulations of situations like the one they found themselves in Saturday afternoon. But it’s different when the lights are on and the gym is full.

“It’s tough because this group we’ve never been through that,” Binion said. “We know how to get out of that hole. We just keep going and keep pushing. We were going to get it one way or another.”

CBC clawed its way out of a 14-point first-half hole to beat Whitfield 71-62 in the championship game of the Webster Classic in Roberts Gym on the campus of Webster Groves High.

It’s the second time the Cadets have played in the 22-year-old tournament and the first time they’ve won it. That CBC rallied to take out a Whitfield team that vanquished host Webster Groves in the semifinals is no small feat.

“We won it together and this is the first time this group has won a tournament of any sort collectively,” CBC coach Justin Tatum said. “We all did this together.”

Binion was named the tournament’s most valuable player. He finished the finale with 18 points, eight rebounds and a pair of steals. But it was the Cadets depth that carried them to victory. CBC went nine deep and that paid off immensely in the second half as it scrapped its way out of a 41-32 halftime deficit.

“Those guys have more bodies and in the second half threw them at us,” Whitfield coach Chris Pitts said. “They were real physical. They just really outplayed us in the second half and some of those shots weren’t falling either.”

But boy did they fall in the first half as Whitfield (4-2) buried 10 3-pointers. The Warriors took a 33-19 lead when junior forward Holden Souter canned a long-range shot with 3 minutes and 22 seconds in the second quarter.

Senior guard Jorden Williams put on an exhibition as he connected from just inside mid-court on back-to-back attempts, one further back than the next. The second one pushed Whitifeld’s lead to 39-26 with just more than two minutes to play in the half.

But Binion got hot, too. The 6-foot-3 guard scored six points in the last 90 seconds and junior guard Anthony Gause hit a long 2-pointer at the buzzer to cut the deficit to single-digits going into halftime.

With some time to talk things over Tatum was able to emphasize the importance of guarding the 3-point line.

“They got really hot early and we did not adjust in the first half,” Tatum said. “Second half we wanted to get a lot of paint touches, get easy layups and stop them from three and when we did that we got back in the game.”

CBC went to a zone defense that limited Whitfield’s long range looks. The Cadets are long, rangy and quick on their feet which makes it tough to get into the paint for quality looks. The Warriors managed to score 10 points in the third quarter and led 51-48 headed into the fourth but the momentum was with the Cadets.

“He made that adjustment and we didn’t finish well around the rim,” Pitts said. “Turnovers in critical situations hurt.”

Whitfield took a five-point lead when senior guard Jayden Williams scored a layup on the Warriors' opening possession of the fourth.

But Gause buried a long-range shot of his own to cut the lead to 53-51. Gause was explosive off the bench as he scored 15 points, grabbed four rebounds and handed out four assists.

CBC sophomore forward Terron Garret tied the game at 53 with a layup early in the fourth quarter and then gave the Cadets the lead for good when he finished a nice spin move in the lane to put them ahead 55-53 with just more than six minutes to play. Garret finished with nine points, four rebounds and three assists. Senior guard Bobby Alford had a pair of huge buckets to keep Whitfield at bay midway through the fourth. He finished with 19 points and five rebounds. Both Garret and Alford were named to the all-tournament team.

“Our team is extremely deep. We’re super deep,” Binion said. “Everybody is interchangeable and everybody can have a good night. We all can do it all.”

Whitfield got another excellent night from its senior backcourt of Jorden Williams and Nolan Simon. Williams scored 22 points and Simon had 20 points, six rebounds and three steals. Both were named to the all-tournament team. Souder finished with 12.

Whitfield didn’t get the victory but Pitts took plenty of positives out of Saturday’s showing. The Warriors made quite a statement over the weekend and he’s looking forward to what’s next.

“We’re looking to grow and build off this,” Pitts said. “That’s one of the better teams in the area and to compete against them the way we did tonight, let’s build off this and get better.”

CBC returned no starters and only two rotation players from last year’s Class 6 state championship team. This is a group that’s still figuring out how to play together and what roles they have within the team context. It’s a work in progress but it looked promising, especially in the second half.

“It’s difficult,” Tatum said. “I’ve got guys that are supposed to start coming off the bench because of our camaraderie and we’re trying to figure it out.”

JOHN BURROUGHS 51, WEBSTER GROVES 47 – The Bombers scored the last seven points to rally past the host Statesmen to win the third-place game. It’s the second time Webster Groves has lost two games in its own tournament and the first time since its inaugural season in 2000.

Senior post Trevor Reed led the way with 22 points and nine rebounds for Burroughs (4-3).

Junior swingman Iziah Purvey had 16 points, 10 rebounds and five assists for Webster Groves (1-3).