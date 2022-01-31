Bishop helps feed Soldan on way to PHL win over Miller Career

There wasn't a question in Joshua Bishop's mind.

The Soldan junior gets more excited to find an open teammate for a basket rather than score himself.

"I want to get my team involved," Bishop said. "Those points don't matter as long as we get the win. That's all that matters."

Bishop ran a near picture-perfect offense in the second half on Monday as the Tigers knocked off Miller Career Academy 79-69 at Miller Career in a Public High League boys basketball game.

"That kid has been getting better every day," Soldan coach James Washington said. "I've been really pushing him to do more than just score and he's finally understanding."

Soldan (11-5 overall, 5-0 Public High League) picked up its second consecutive win over the Phoenix and its third win in the last five meetings against its conference rival.

"We needed this win to kind of move forward and get us ready for district play," Washington said.

After a sluggish start to the game, Bishop and the Tigers came out blazing hot in the second half. Bishop picked up seven of his 10 assists in the second half to go along with 19 points.

His main beneficiary was junior Steven Bonner.

The 6-foot-4 Bonner was saddled with early foul trouble and sat on the bench for much of the first half. Freed from the bench, Bonner flashed and slashed through the Miller Career (13-6, 6-1 PHL) defense with Bishop finding his running mate time and time again.

"That's my man," Bonner said.

Bonner poured in 18 of his team-high 24 points in the second half. He also ripped down seven boards and tallied four assists.

Not having to contend with Miller Career senior Eric Calicutt in the middle of the defense as he struggled with foul trouble helped the Tigers' offense pour in 53 second-half points.

Douglas Brooks also chipped in 13 points for the Tigers, taking advantage of the void in the paint.

"I told them that they don't have a shot blocker inside, so let's attack the basket," Washington said. "That was what everyone started doing."

When Calicutt was tagged with his third foul early in the third quarter, the Tigers pounced, immediately going on a 9-0 run to create some breathing room in a game that had seen seven lead changes up to that point.

Calicutt scored a game-high 28 points and collected 11 rebounds. Charles Nelson added 16 points for the Phoenix and Nehemiah Reedus tallied 10.

Miller Career made a last-minute push and cut a double-digit deficit to as little as five points in the fourth quarter but couldn’t get over the hump.

"Our guys came out a little sluggish and a little slow and those guys came out on fire and ready to work," Miller Career coach Brandon Wright said. "I told our guys that we have to match their energy and go above and beyond. We're going to get everyone's best effort, but if we're not matching their effort, that's the outcome you're going to get."

