 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

BJ Ward, senior, Chaminade

  • 0
BJ Ward, Chaminade

BJ Ward, Chaminade basketball

A 6-foot and 180-pound point guard, Ward averaged nearly 12 points, 5 assists and more than 3 rebounds per game last season. Signed with Southeast Missouri State.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News