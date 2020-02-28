Black's go-ahead basket lifts O'Fallon Christian to second district title in three years

Alexander dribbled down much of the final 60 seconds near the timeline. A similar scenario played out at the end of the first half, but Alexander went a little too soon, missed the shot and the Wildcats got the rebound and a layup at the buzzer.

Alexander’s shot with seven seconds drew the back of the iron, but the carom came right to Black underneath and he was able to lay it back up with three seconds to go to put the Eagles up 56-54.

“I told coach I got you next time,” said Alexander, who finished with 13 points, six assists and four steals. “So, that was next time. I got my shot, but I didn’t hit it. But that’s what I’ve got my guys for. I love them boys.”

After a timeout, Montgomery County had to go the length of the court in three seconds, but the Wildcats turned the ball over in the backcourt on the inbounds pass and Black scored a layup at the buzzer for the final margin.

Montgomery County had a hot start, using an 8-0 run midway through the first quarter to grab a 19-8 lead.

Six-foot-seven junior Collin Parker was a load early and often for the Wildcats with 16 of his team-high 23 points in the first half.