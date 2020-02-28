Black's go-ahead basket lifts O'Fallon Christian to second district title in three years

WINFIELD — Kalin Black was in the right place at the right time.
The O’Fallon Christian junior forward crashed the boards for an offensive rebound and put the ball back up and in for the go-ahead basket with three seconds left to lift the Eagles to a 58-54 come-from-behind victory over Montgomery County in the Class 3 District 8 championship Friday night at Winfield High.
“Our whole scheme was for Roddy (Alexander) to take the last shot and everybody crash or look for the dump-off pass,” Black said. “We executed perfectly and we got the dub. It’s a big step from last year, losing when we weren’t supposed to lose (to Hermann in the district final). Now, we’re just getting ready for next week.”
Top seed Christian (24-5), the No. 6 small schoool in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings, has met No. 2 seed Montgomery County in three of the last four district finals and the Eagles have won two of those meetings.
Christian will await the winner of Saturday’s Lutheran North-Trinity District 7 final in a Class 3 sectional showdown at 7:45 p.m. Wednesday at Francis Howell Central.
“We don’t care who it is, we want them,” said Alexander, a junior guard. “We’ve played Trinity twice (one win and one loss) and we played Lutheran North last year, so we’re familiar with both of those teams.”
Montgomery County (25-3) had a 23-game winning streak snapped in a contest it led much of the way.
“I have never once questioned their heart, their intensity and the focus with which they attack the game and that’s all you can ask for as a coach,” Wildcats coach Scott Kroeger said. “Everything else is on us to prepare and we didn’t do a good enough job as coaches to deal with the pressure we saw tonight because they’re a hell of a basketball team.”
Black was crucial to the Eagles’ comeback with a game-high 26 points to go along with 10 rebounds and six steals. He has picked up his game since then-leading scorer Kristian Davis was shelved with an ankle injury eight games ago, averaging 19.7 points per game and scoring at least 22 points in four of those games.
“It’s next guy up. That’s 15 points right there that we don’t have anymore,” Christian coach Adam Glenville said. “Kalin’s been a junkyard dog all year. It was just a great finish. Kalin just did a great job.”
The game-winner was nearly two minutes in the making.
Christian got a steal on the defensive end of the court in a tie game with 1 minute, 49 seconds remaining and the Eagles coaching staff knew exactly what it wanted to do.
“We got it back with two minutes left and all three of us came together and we said let’s hold it for one,” Glenville said.
Alexander dribbled down much of the final 60 seconds near the timeline. A similar scenario played out at the end of the first half, but Alexander went a little too soon, missed the shot and the Wildcats got the rebound and a layup at the buzzer.
Alexander’s shot with seven seconds drew the back of the iron, but the carom came right to Black underneath and he was able to lay it back up with three seconds to go to put the Eagles up 56-54.
“I told coach I got you next time,” said Alexander, who finished with 13 points, six assists and four steals. “So, that was next time. I got my shot, but I didn’t hit it. But that’s what I’ve got my guys for. I love them boys.”
After a timeout, Montgomery County had to go the length of the court in three seconds, but the Wildcats turned the ball over in the backcourt on the inbounds pass and Black scored a layup at the buzzer for the final margin.
Montgomery County had a hot start, using an 8-0 run midway through the first quarter to grab a 19-8 lead.
Six-foot-seven junior Collin Parker was a load early and often for the Wildcats with 16 of his team-high 23 points in the first half.
“If we can get the ball in his hands, he’s a tough matchup for anybody in the state to defend,” Kroeger said. “Unfortunately, they did a pretty good job keeping it out of his hands as much as they could while we were trying to run offense.”
Christian used its pressure defense to begin chipping away at the deficit. The Eagles got it down to three in the second quarter and one in the first minute of the third quarter.
“We just had to catch our groove,” Black said. “It was a little bit of a bumpy start, but we knew we could take care of business.”
The lead switched hands eight times in the final five minutes of the third quarter, but Christian didn’t get it back until Alexander’s three-point play with 3:19 to play.
A basket by the Wildcats’ Drake Smith tied it at 54 with 3:04 left and set the stage for the dramatic ending.
“They never make it easy, but man this team is relentless,” Glenville said. “After that slow first quarter, we just kept telling them that we could get back in this game. Just like that, within three or four possessions, we were right into it. That fourth quarter was awesome. I’m sweating through this jacket right now.”