Blair steps up to lead Fort Zumwalt South to win over Fort Zumwalt North

Judah Nunn, who has been that No. 2 scorer most often this season for South (9-2 overall, 2-0 conference), had just seven points Tuesday, but none bigger than the long-range bomb that swished through the net for a tie-breaking 3-pointer with 2 minutes and 7 seconds remaining to give the Bulldogs the lead for good.

“I wasn’t making any shots, but I just had to stay with it,” said Nunn, a senior guard. “I just set the screen and I was open after that and it went in.”

Zumwalt North (8-6, 1-2) was seeking its first win over its rival since March 1, 2016, a span that has now reached seven games.

“We see them at least one more time (on Feb. 25 at South) and we’re really hoping we can see them in a district game as well at their place,” Panthers coach Michael Uffmann said. “We know that we can definitely play with them and have the ability to beat them. We’ve just got to clean up our game a little bit.”

The Panthers were led by junior guard K.J. Lee, who poured in a game-high 20 points, including five 3-pointers. Lee, who recently picked up an offer from Saint Louis University, now has 36 3-pointers and 36 2-pointers this season, one year after compiling 35 more threes than twos.