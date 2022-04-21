Blossom takes the reins of Principia boys basketball program

Jay Blossom went looking for a reason to say no.

He couldn’t find one.

After a three-year hiatus as a head coach, Blossom was named as Principia’s boys basketball coach Thursday afternoon. He replaces Bill Whittaker.

Blossom, 58, led Webster Groves to three state championships in his 20-year tenure with the Statesmen. He stepped down after the 2019 season to make himself available to watch his daughter, Gabby, play collegiate volleyball at Penn State. He spent the 2019-20 season on the sideline but dipped his toe back in the water as an assistant coach with Webster Groves’ girls basketball program in the 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons as the Statesmen advanced to consecutive state semifinals.

Blossom figured he’d return as a head coach at some point and that was only driven home by the year he spent away.

“I got out for one reason. My goal was to be a head coach again,” he said. “After that first year I knew just hanging out and training was not going to cut it. I needed more. So here we are.”

He takes over a Principia program that has struggled over the last decade. The Panthers were 3-19 this winter and ended the season on a 12-game losing streak. Principia hasn’t finished better than .500 since the 2009-10 season, when it was 16-9. According to the Missouri State High School Activities Association online record book, Principia has won three district championships in boys basketball but its most recent was in 1983.

Blossom has no delusions about the project he’s taking on and feels rejuvenated by it.

“The more I started thinking about it for a second go-around here, I really liked the idea of accepting a challenge like that and trying to build something from the ground up,” Blossom said. “I see the potential for growth here and I think it’s going to be fun to build it up from the ground level. It’s going to get me out of bed every day and it’s got me feeling younger right now and I’m excited to get going.”

When Principia approached Blossom about taking the reins of its boys basketball program he was hesitant. He took the meeting as more as a courtesy, but the sales pitch hooked him. Principia will open the Bill Simon Field House this summer, which Blossom was blown away by.

“It’s going to be the nicest field house in Missouri,” Blossom said. “I was thoroughly impressed. I talked to boosters and administrators and they want to win. They want to do it the right way.”

Part of Blossom signing on meant bringing a familiar face with him. Scott Stallcup is the first piece of Blossom’s staff at Principia. The two were successful together in the same roles at Webster Groves and Blossom wasn’t about to take on this type of project without help.

“That was part of my deal,” Blossom said. “He’s been my right-hand man for a long time. I think he’s the absolute best in the business.”

Blossom and Stallcup won three state basketball championships together. Stallcup captured another two as an assistant with the Webster Groves football program. That’s eight championship rings now leading the Panthers. Blossom hopes past success will help Principia in the future.

“Hopefully we bring a winning culture and kind of build it a little better each day,” Blossom said. “If we do that, we’ll be fine.”

Principia’s boys basketball program has taken its first step toward becoming competitive, but the journey is a long one. Blossom believes there is a real opportunity to turn Principia into something special.

“I know what it’s in store for us for a little bit, but I also think when people see this gym, get on this campus and see the academics I think it sells itself,” he said. “We’d like to be able to compete with the best in St. Louis. I think there is endless possibilities for what this program could be.”

STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.