Bolivar rallies in fourth quarter, knocks off Lutheran South in Class 5 semifinal

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Jack Lawson knew his team let one slip through its hands.
Except for four ties, Lutheran South led from the end of the first quarter through the midway point of the fourth. But Bolivar came away with a 61-51 victory in the Class 5 boys basketball state semifinal Thursday afternoon at Missouri State University's JQH Arena thanks to a 21-11 closing stretch.
“This hurts, this one hurts bad,” said Lawson, a senior forward. “We play how we did against Vianney, Borgia, North County, we win this game.”
Lutheran South (16-12), which will play Van Horn (19-10) for third place at noon Friday in MSU's Hammons Student Center, beat Vianney in its district final and then knocked off Borgia and North County in the sectional and quarterfinal rounds to reach the state semifinals for the first time since 1973.
Lancers coach Brian Lind said his team will refocus and regroup for its final game of the season.
“The first thing I told them when we walked in is the season's not over,” he said. “We go through districts, sectionals and quarterfinals where it's lose and you're done. Third place sure sounds better than fourth, right? That was our focus in the locker room.”
Lawson, who leads the Lancers at almost 20 points per game, had 16 points and nine rebounds and senior guard Austin Reis scored a team-high 18 points. No other Lancers player scored more than five.
Free-throw shooting was a big key in the comeback for Bolivar (16-12), which will play for the Class 5 championship at 2 p.m. Friday against Cardinal Ritter (19-5) at JQH.
The Liberators shot 87.5 percent (21 for 24) from the free-throw line, including 20 of 22 in the second half, when the Lancers had seven fouls called on them before one had been called on Bolivar.
“Our biggest issue this season has been turnovers, but our free-throw shooting has been a big bright spot,” Bolivar coach Robby Hoegh said. “It's a big security blanket.”
The Liberators' leading scorer, sophomore forward Kyle Pock, had foul trouble of his own in the first half, picking up three to go along with just three points. But Pock, who already has scored more than 1,000 career points, exploded for 23 second-half points to finish with a game-high 26. Included in his point total was a perfect 12-for-12 showing at the line.
Bolivar shot just 2 of 14 from beyond the arc, but with the game tied 40-40 Pock knocked down a 3-pointer from the top of the key with 4 minutes and 2 seconds left to play to give the Liberators their first lead since the first quarter, fueling the huge run down the stretch.
“That 3-pointer he hit was huge because we couldn't buy a three,” Hoegh said. “It took them out of junk defense they were playing and allowed us to penetrate more and get fouled to shoot free throws.”
Jonathan Prange scored on a three-point play with 1:40 left to play to bring the Lancers to within three points, but the Liberators scored 11 of the game's final 15 points to ice the win and advance to their first title game since a runner-up finish to Vashon in Class 4 in 2017.
Bolivar is in search of its first state championship since winning the 1960 Class M title.
“It was a grinding game and by the end they were wearing us down a bit,” Lind said. “The shots we were hitting earlier weren't falling and the difference was at the free-throw line.”
Reis knocked down the first 3-pointer of the game, but Bolivar then scored nine successive points to go up 9-3. The Lancers kept chipping away the lead, finally tying it on a layup by Lawson with 1:03 left and then grabbing a 17-15 lead on Lawson's free throw line jumper just ahead of the first-quarter buzzer.
The second quarter belonged to Reis, who scored all 10 of the Lancers' points in the quarter. His back-to-back 3-pointers nearly two minutes apart gave South a six-point lead and the Lancers still led by five at 27-22 at the break. Reis scored 13 of his 18 points in the first half on 4-of-5 shooting, including a perfect 4-for-4 from 3-point range.
But, the Lancers faded in the second half to the tune of being outscored 39-24 and will have to pick up the pieces and try to end their season on a winning note.
“We got out there and we hit our shots and then toward the second half, we started cooling off a little bit and that's where the game turned,” Reis said. “To win our last game would be something special. We just have to come out here (Friday), work hard, do what we got to do and hopefully we come away with a win.”