Bollinger's career-best performance leads Gibault past Madison for regional crown

WATERLOO — Senior Ian Bollinger got down to business Saturday.

The 6-foot senior scored 13 of his game- and career-high 16 points in the second half, including four critical free throws, as the Gibault boys basketball team defeated Madison 31-27 in the title game of the Class 1A Gibault Regional.

“I normally don’t score very much,” Bollinger said. “We haven’t done this in five years, so it’s big for us. We don’t have too much experience in regionals. Last year, we didn’t even have one, so it’s good to do this.”

Gibault (22-9), which had just one basket in the game's final 10 minutes and 45 seconds, will play Liberty (25-5) in the semifinals of the White Hall North Greene Regional at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Liberty defeated Winchester 59-39 on Friday in the Griggsville Regional final.

“We said before the game we were going to have to be awfully tough and awfully poised,” Gibault coach Dennis Rueter said. “I thought a couple of times our poise wasn’t as good as it should have been, but we were tough. We played with some toughness.”

No one was tougher than Bollinger, who entered the game averaging 6.7 points. After going 1 for 5 from the field with three points in the first half, Bollinger was 4 for 4 from the floor and made all four of his free throws in the second half. He sank one 3-pointer in each half.

Bollinger’s free throws came in the final 20.4 seconds. The first two put the Hawks ahead 29-24. After Madison junior Carlis Wilson hit a 3-pointer to make it 29-27 with 13 seconds to play, Bollinger was fouled in the backcourt and swished the two deciding free throws with 12.3 seconds remaining.

“He was huge,” Rueter said. “He’s been solid all year, but here, he was huge. He just came up big at the biggest time. What can you say?”

Gibault’s defense also was stellar, holding the Trojans to 31-percent shooting (11 for 36). Their leading scorer this season, senior Eric Hurst, scored just four points. Junior Carlis Wilson led Madison (17-12) with seven points.

“We pride ourselves on our defense,” Bollinger said. “We work on that for most of practice. It paid dividends. We were able to stop them. It was a low-scoring game. We played defense the whole game and it worked out well for us.

“Coming into the game, we didn’t want any live-ball turnovers. We knew we had a pretty good chance, if our defense was set in the halfcourt, to stop them. We didn’t want to give them any runouts. We did that pretty well.”

Gibault led 7-4 after one quarter and16-10 at halftime. The Hawks stretched their advantage to 25-16 on a 3-pointer by Bollinger with 2:46 to play in the third quarter. Madison, however, scored the next eight points, cutting its deficit to 25-24 with five minutes to play.

Gibault junior Kameron Hanvey ended the Trojans’ surge with a driving layup that put the Hawks on top 27-24 with 4:19 left. It was their final basket of the game and their first since Bollinger’s 3-pointer in the third quarter.

Gibault overcame 17 turnovers, nine of them in the second half. The Hawks shot 38 percent (11 for 29), but they were 6 for 6 from the free-throw line.

“Offense was hard to find,” Rueter said, a minor point on such an occasion as his 16th regional title. “When this gets old, you shouldn’t be in it.”

