ST. CHARLES — Steven Bonner couldn't do anything but stand by and watch helplessly from the bench.

With his team clinging to a one-point lead over host St. Charles, the Soldan senior combo guard fouled out of the game with 9.1 seconds remaining and was limited to being a spectator the rest of the way in Friday night's Class 4 District 6 championship.

Bonner and the Tigers survived, though, as the Pirates missed both free throws and teammate Kobe Smith grabbed the rebound, was fouled and knocked down his two freebies at the other end as the Tigers hung on for a raucous 57-54 victory.

“Deep down, I wanted to cry,” Bonner said. “But, these are my boys and I trust them.”

Third-seeded Soldan (16-11) won its sixth successive game and ninth in its last 10 contests, claiming its first district title since 2015 and advancing to face Vashon (20-7) in a Class 4 sectional game at 6 p.m. Monday at Troy Buchanan High.

“Survive and advance has been the theme since the postseason started,” Tigers coach Todd Starks said. “I just told the boys throughout the course of the year there's gonna be some highs, there's gonna be some lows, but just stay the course. They've been knocking on the door for a couple years and, if they just stayed the course and learned from the mistakes in the past, eventually they'd be able to break through.”

Top-seeded St. Charles (23-5) had a five-game winning streak snapped and saw a fantastic season come to an end just short of its first district title since the 2015 state championship squad.

“Offensively, we just couldn't get into a rhythm, couldn't make many shots and our free throws were bad. It just wasn't a good night,” Pirates coach Rick Foster said. “It was frustrating. But, I love my guys. They had a hell of a year.”

Bonner is a big reason why Soldan will be taking part in the state playoffs for the first time in eight years. The 6-foot-4 standout, who came in as the area's 10th leading scorer at 22.1 points per game, poured in a game-high 27 points in the district final.

“Listen, he is one special kind of a talent and athlete,” Starks said. “Throughout the course of the year, it was all about leading and remaining headstrong. I told him there was gonna be a lot of adversity, but true champions learn how to adapt and learn how to continue to let their talents talk.”

The teams traded the lead three times in the first three minutes before Soldan seized control and closed the first quarter on a 13-2 run to lead 18-8.

Bonner had big first quarter for the Tigers with 10 points, while Joshua Bishop added a pair of 3-pointers as the high-scoring duo accounted for 16 of Soldan's 18 points in the first eight minutes.

“The guys came out with a lot of energy,” Starks said. “I wanted to make sure that they were mentally prepared to come out in a hostile environment and remain focused.”

The Tigers led 22-10 just less than two minutes into the second quarter when it was the Pirates' turn to finish a quarter strong.

St. Charles went on a 14-2 run to tie the score at 24-24 on J'Sean Dumas' bucket with 1:04 to go before halftime. Tyshawn Johnson would knock down a pair of free throws eight seconds later and Soldan would take a two-point lead into the intermission.

“We started off hot and then we got to lacking,” Bonner said. “Basketball is a game of runs. One minute, you high. One minute, you low. We just kept our composure, stayed together as a team and fought to the end.”

Elijah Leech almost single-handedly kept the Pirates in the game in the first half. He had all eight St. Charles points in the first quarter and went into halftime with 14 of his team-high 24 points.

The Pirates got the ball first to start the second half and perfectly executed a play in which they got their top 3-point shooter, Nik Pugh, an open look for a 3-pointer that gave St. Charles a 27-26 lead just eight seconds into the third quarter.

“That was one we talked about down here (in the halftime locker room),” Foster said. “Nik's always been our three-guy all year long. He hit a big one and got us going.”

It was one of the few open looks the Pirates were able to get all night.

“They've got some really good shooters and the game plan was definitely to make sure that we didn't help off the shooters,” Starks said. “They've got a pretty good shooter in Pugh and we made him an emphasis going into the game and not let him get any open looks.”

Bonner had eight more points in the third quarter, including a steal and a dunk with 11.7 seconds left that gave Soldan a 38-33 lead after three.

A quick 7-0 spurt got the Pirates even at 40-40 less than two minutes into the fourth quarter, but the Tigers tallied 11 of the next 15 points to open up a 51-44 lead with 3 minutes, 10 seconds to play.

But, St. Charles roared back again and cut the deficit to one point on three different occasions in the final 1:22. The Pirates finally had a chance to get over that hump after Bonner's fifth foul, but their free-throw woes continued, as they finished 4 of 14 from the line on the night.

“If you have a chance to win at the end, that's all you ask for,” Foster. “We make our free throws, we win. And some of those were front-ends, so you're missing two, basically.”

Soldan will face a Vashon team it lost 84-43 against on Jan. 23, but the Tigers have hit their stride since then with a 9-2 mark.

“Everybody thought we couldn't do it (win districts), but we had to show everybody that we really could play,” Bonner said. “We've been on a roll, man. We've had a hard season, so we just had to come together and play as a team. We're gonna play hard and keep it aggressive. We're not ducking nobody. We just want to hoop and get us a win.”

Class 4 District 6 final: Soldan 57, St. Charles 54