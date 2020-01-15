Borgia gets even with overtime win over rival Washington

The Knights then ratcheted up the defensive pressure, holding the hosts to just two field goals on 11 shots the rest of the way.

"They've got such a dynamic team and they play so well in this building," Neier said. "We wanted to make them work. Then, we caught them late and made sure we got a hand in their face once we got the lead."

The Borgia defense forced Washington into three turnovers on its first four possessions of overtime.

"They took advantage of our mistakes," Washington assistant coach Adam Meyer said. "The overtime was theirs."

Brinkmann, whose sister Ella helped the Borgia girls volleyball team to a state title, set the tone in OT with a old-fashioned 3-point play 39 seconds into the four-minute period. He followed with a driving layup to push the lead to 38-33 with 2:14 on the clock.

Strubberg then drilled the biggest shot of the night, a long triple that stretched the advantage to 41-35.

Brinkmann made a pair of baskets in the final minute and then hit a foul shot with 17 seconds left to nail down the Knights' biggest triumph of the season.