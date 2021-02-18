Boruff uses late magic to help Breese Central rally past Columbia

"Dalton's made himself into a quality player and a quality shooter," Breese Central coach Jeremy Shubert said. "He runs the show for us and does a good job."

The Cougars (4-0 overall, 2-0 league) trailed by seven points late in the third quarter before holding Columbia (2-1, 2-1) to just two field goals and six points over the closing 10:08.

"I'm super proud of my kids, especially to play like this on the road," Shubert said. "We've had snow days and not much practice the last few days. To come out, play like this and win against a real tough team, that shows what these kids are made of."

Columbia wasted a 17-point, seven-rebound performance from senior Jackson Holmes. The 6-foot-5 center scored 13 points in the first half in helping his team out to leads of 13-4 and 22-13.

But Breese Central shut down Holmes with an aggressive zone defense in the second half.

The Cougars used a big 3-point shot from Kyle Athmer at the first-half buzzer to cut a once nine-point deficit to 22-18. Columbia regained the momentum midway through the third quarter and went up by seven points on a 3-pointer from Jonah James, who finished with 12 points.