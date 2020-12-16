 Skip to main content
Box: Affton 60, Hancock 29
1234Final
Hancock885829
Affton206181660
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Hancock1-40-0183/37305/61
Affton1-40-0226/45250/50
Hancock
Individual stats Have not been reported.
AfftonPtsFG3FGFTFL
Codey Recht (#1, G, Jr.)187-100-44-40
Jalen Johnson (#3, G)126-70-100
Myles Jackson (#23, C, Sr.)93-31-100
Tony Johnston (#15, F, Sr.)63-600-10
Banks Wilson (#25, F, So.)63-30-100
Tyler Johnson (#10, G)30-11-100
John Schnerr (#4, F, Jr.)21-1000
Adam Puzniak (#5, F, So.)20-102-20
Jack Laue (#33, G/F)2002-20
