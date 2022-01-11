Box: Affton 65, De Soto 54

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|De Soto
|9
|17
|9
|19
|54
|Affton
|14
|15
|19
|17
|65
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|De Soto
|1-12
|0-1
|501/39
|874/67
|Affton
|7-5
|0-0
|672/52
|637/49
|De Soto
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Affton
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Codey Recht (#1, 6-0, G, Sr.)
|21
|8-12
|0-3
|5-7
|0
|Sean LaRose (#2, 5-10, G, Jr.)
|14
|6-9
|0-1
|2-3
|0
|Adam Puzniak (#10, 6-3, F, Jr.)
|10
|3-4
|1-2
|1-1
|0
|Gage Boeser (#12, 6-0, G, Jr.)
|8
|0-1
|2-3
|2-7
|0
|Jack Laue (#33, 6-0, G, Jr.)
|3
|0-2
|1-2
|0
|0
