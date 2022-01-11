 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Affton 65, De Soto 54
Box: Affton 65, De Soto 54

1234Final
De Soto91791954
Affton1415191765
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
De Soto1-120-1501/39874/67
Affton7-50-0672/52637/49
De Soto
Individual stats Have not been reported.
AfftonPtsFG3FGFTFL
Codey Recht (#1, 6-0, G, Sr.)218-120-35-70
Sean LaRose (#2, 5-10, G, Jr.)146-90-12-30
Adam Puzniak (#10, 6-3, F, Jr.)103-41-21-10
Gage Boeser (#12, 6-0, G, Jr.)80-12-32-70
Jack Laue (#33, 6-0, G, Jr.)30-21-200
