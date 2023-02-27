|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Affton
|16
|17
|15
|19
|67
|Herculaneum
|12
|16
|23
|10
|61
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Affton
|11-16
|2-5
|1519/56
|1580/59
|Herculaneum
|17-10
|3-2
|1614/60
|1439/53
|Affton
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Sean LaRose (Sr.)
|28
|4-6
|2-5
|14-17
|0
|Keith Watson (Jr.)
|22
|10-14
|0
|2-10
|0
|Banks Wilson (Sr.)
|8
|1-1
|2-3
|0
|0
|Jackson Wilbers (Jr.)
|3
|0
|1-3
|0
|0
|Adam Puzniak (Sr.)
|3
|0
|1-1
|0
|0
|Jack Laue (Sr.)
|3
|0
|1-3
|0
|0
|Herculaneum
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Gabe Watkins (#10, 5-9, PG, Sr.)
|21
|5-11
|3-7
|2-2
|4
|Ethan Hoskins (#14, 6-2, SG, Sr.)
|14
|2-3
|3-9
|1-4
|1
|Dylan Black (#42, 6-0, SF, Sr.)
|6
|2-2
|0
|2-2
|4
|Tanner Duncan (#2, Fr.)
|6
|0-1
|2-2
|0
|1
|Jackson Dearing (#11, 6-2, SG, Sr.)
|5
|1-3
|0-1
|3-4
|3
|Jacob Moreland (#52, 6-1, PF, Jr.)
|4
|1-5
|0
|2-3
|1
|Dylan Jarvis (#23, 6-2, SG, Sr.)
|3
|0-2
|1-2
|0
|2
|Lucas Bahr (#34, 6-3, SF, Sr.)
|2
|1-1
|0
|0-1
|4