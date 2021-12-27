 Skip to main content
Box: Affton 70, Hancock 32
1234Final
Hancock51161032
Affton272115770
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Hancock1-70-1288/36519/65
Affton5-20-0406/51361/45
Hancock
Individual stats Have not been reported.
AfftonPtsFG3FGFTFL
Gage Boeser (#12, 6-0, G, Jr.)226-83-41-10
Sean LaRose (#2, 5-10, G, Jr.)177-91-100
Banks Wilson (#25, 6-1, F, Jr.)174-63-800
Jeremiah Williams (#4, 5-9, G, Jr.)81-22-300
Adam Puzniak (#10, 6-3, F, Jr.)63-60-100
