Box: Affton 70, Hancock 32

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Hancock
|5
|11
|6
|10
|32
|Affton
|27
|21
|15
|7
|70
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Hancock
|1-7
|0-1
|288/36
|519/65
|Affton
|5-2
|0-0
|406/51
|361/45
|Hancock
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Affton
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Gage Boeser (#12, 6-0, G, Jr.)
|22
|6-8
|3-4
|1-1
|0
|Sean LaRose (#2, 5-10, G, Jr.)
|17
|7-9
|1-1
|0
|0
|Banks Wilson (#25, 6-1, F, Jr.)
|17
|4-6
|3-8
|0
|0
|Jeremiah Williams (#4, 5-9, G, Jr.)
|8
|1-2
|2-3
|0
|0
|Adam Puzniak (#10, 6-3, F, Jr.)
|6
|3-6
|0-1
|0
|0
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.