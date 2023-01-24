 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Affton 75, Medicine and Bioscience 35

1234Final
Affton2515152075
Medicine and Bioscience8914435
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Affton8-111-41052/551051/55
Medicine and Bioscience0-100-2271/14690/36

Affton
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Medicine and BiosciencePtsFG3FGFTFL
Antonio Gray (#3, Sr.)234500
Jaylon Brown (#5, Sr.)7301-20
Ezra Spruiel (#20, Jr.)42000
Tyler Davis (#14)1001-20
