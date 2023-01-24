Box: Affton 75, Medicine and Bioscience 35

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Affton
|25
|15
|15
|20
|75
|Medicine and Bioscience
|8
|9
|14
|4
|35
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Affton
|8-11
|1-4
|1052/55
|1051/55
|Medicine and Bioscience
|0-10
|0-2
|271/14
|690/36
|Affton
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Medicine and Bioscience
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Antonio Gray (#3, Sr.)
|23
|4
|5
|0
|0
|Jaylon Brown (#5, Sr.)
|7
|3
|0
|1-2
|0
|Ezra Spruiel (#20, Jr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Tyler Davis (#14)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|0