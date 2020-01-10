Box: Affton 58, Bayless 39

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Bayless
|0
|0
|0
|0
|39
|Affton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|58
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Bayless
|2-8
|1-1
|370/37
|552/55
|Affton
|2-7
|0-0
|391/39
|556/56
|Bayless
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Cameron Gunter (#2, 6-0, G, Jr.)
|19
|6-15
|0-1
|7-8
|0
|Loubert Ladouceur (#4, 6-4, G)
|10
|3-5
|1-1
|1-2
|1
|Micheal Moore (#1, 6-1, G, Jr.)
|4
|0-2
|0
|4-8
|4
|Jordan Grant (#11, 6-1, G, So.)
|4
|2-6
|0-3
|0
|3
|Inel Muratovic (#24, 6-2, F, Jr.)
|2
|1-1
|0
|0-2
|0
|Bayless
|Individual stats Have not been reported.