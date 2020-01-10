Box: Affton 58, Bayless 39
0 comments

Box: Affton 58, Bayless 39

  • 0
Support local journalism for 99¢
1234Final
Bayless000039
Affton000058
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Bayless2-81-1370/37552/55
Affton2-70-0391/39556/56
BaylessPtsFG3FGFTFL
Cameron Gunter (#2, 6-0, G, Jr.)196-150-17-80
Loubert Ladouceur (#4, 6-4, G)103-51-11-21
Micheal Moore (#1, 6-1, G, Jr.)40-204-84
Jordan Grant (#11, 6-1, G, So.)42-60-303
Inel Muratovic (#24, 6-2, F, Jr.)21-100-20
Bayless
Individual stats Have not been reported.
0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Boys Basketball

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 1/71. Collinsville (14-0) def. Cahokia (0-13), 65-32 today.2. CBC (7-4) is idle.3. Chaminade (8-0) is idle.4. Hazelwood…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports