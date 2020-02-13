Box: Affton 54, Northwest Cedar Hill 46

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Northwest Cedar Hill
|11
|8
|20
|7
|46
|Affton
|11
|12
|9
|22
|54
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Northwest Cedar Hill
|3-17
|0-4
|897/45
|1263/63
|Affton
|6-13
|2-3
|846/42
|1092/55
|Northwest Cedar Hill
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Affton
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Alex Hercules (#11, Sr.)
|17
|4-8
|1-3
|6-8
|0
|Joe Rolwes (#12, Jr.)
|14
|4-9
|1-2
|3-4
|0
|Kaleb Recht (#5, Sr.)
|11
|3-8
|0-5
|5-8
|0
|Codey Recht (#1, So.)
|7
|3-7
|0-7
|1-1
|0
|Jeronimo Osvaldo-Sanchez (#4)
|5
|1-2
|0
|3-6
|0