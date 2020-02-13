Box: Affton 54, Northwest Cedar Hill 46
1234Final
Northwest Cedar Hill11820746
Affton111292254
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Northwest Cedar Hill3-170-4897/451263/63
Affton6-132-3846/421092/55
Northwest Cedar Hill
Individual stats Have not been reported.
AfftonPtsFG3FGFTFL
Alex Hercules (#11, Sr.)174-81-36-80
Joe Rolwes (#12, Jr.)144-91-23-40
Kaleb Recht (#5, Sr.)113-80-55-80
Codey Recht (#1, So.)73-70-71-10
Jeronimo Osvaldo-Sanchez (#4)51-203-60
