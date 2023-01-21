Box: Althoff 60, Hazelwood Central 56

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|Final
|Hazelwood Central
|9
|18
|14
|11
|4
|56
|Althoff
|15
|7
|19
|11
|8
|60
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Hazelwood Central
|6-8
|0-2
|743/53
|740/53
|Althoff
|7-17
|0-5
|1266/90
|1451/104
|Hazelwood Central
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Althoff
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Patton Leib (#33, 6-3)
|17
|1-8
|2-5
|9-11
|3
|Lucious Dones (#4, 5-10, Sr.)
|16
|0-2
|5-10
|1-2
|3
|Charleston Colden (#12, 6-1)
|13
|3-8
|1-3
|4-6
|4
|Earl Liverpool (#1, 5-7, Jr.)
|5
|1-5
|0-1
|3-4
|4
|Alex Johnson (#22, 6-0)
|5
|1-6
|0-1
|3-3
|0
|Luke Smith (#10, 5-11)
|4
|2-3
|0-1
|0
|1