 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Box: Althoff 60, Hazelwood Central 56

  • 0
12345Final
Hazelwood Central9181411456
Althoff1571911860

People are also reading…

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Hazelwood Central6-80-2743/53740/53
Althoff7-170-51266/901451/104
Hazelwood Central
Individual stats Have not been reported.
AlthoffPtsFG3FGFTFL
Patton Leib (#33, 6-3)171-82-59-113
Lucious Dones (#4, 5-10, Sr.)160-25-101-23
Charleston Colden (#12, 6-1)133-81-34-64
Earl Liverpool (#1, 5-7, Jr.)51-50-13-44
Alex Johnson (#22, 6-0)51-60-13-30
Luke Smith (#10, 5-11)42-30-101
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News