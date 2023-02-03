|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Althoff
|0
|0
|0
|0
|65
|Carbondale
|0
|0
|0
|0
|53
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Althoff
|8-19
|1-6
|1440/53
|1653/61
|Carbondale
|10-14
|4-4
|1252/46
|1241/46
|Althoff
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Charleston Colden (#12, 6-1)
|12
|3-5
|1-3
|3-4
|5
|Lucious Dones (#4, 5-10, Sr.)
|11
|2-6
|2-5
|1-2
|2
|Alex Johnson (#22, 6-0)
|10
|2-3
|2-4
|0
|0
|Patton Leib (#33, 6-3)
|10
|3-4
|1-2
|1-1
|4
|Earl Liverpool (#1, 5-7, Jr.)
|10
|0-2
|2-4
|4-5
|0
|Jordan Lewis (#5, 5-9, Sr.)
|9
|2-8
|0-2
|5-8
|0
|Luke Smith (#10, 5-11)
|3
|0
|1-1
|0
|0
|Althoff
|Individual stats Have not been reported.