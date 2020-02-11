Box: Althoff 59, Cahokia 55

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Cahokia
|5
|18
|13
|19
|55
|Althoff
|9
|18
|17
|15
|59
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Cahokia
|1-22
|0-8
|1037/45
|1424/62
|Althoff
|8-16
|3-4
|1127/49
|1325/58
|Cahokia
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Antwan Baker (#3)
|20
|9-11
|0-1
|2-2
|3
|Jimeque Harvey (#1)
|13
|1-3
|3-6
|2-4
|1
|Tyrese Singleton (#15)
|8
|1-1
|2-3
|0
|2
|Quinton Jones
|5
|1-3
|1-7
|0
|2
|Steve McCall (#4)
|4
|2-3
|0
|0
|1
|Shawn Binford (#23)
|3
|1-2
|0
|1-5
|0
|Blake Giles (#10)
|2
|1-1
|0
|0
|2
|Althoff
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Daulton Burgner (#2, Sr.)
|20
|7
|1
|3-4
|1
|Jack Bruening (#10, Sr.)
|13
|1
|3
|2-2
|1
|William Ache (#21, Sr.)
|9
|2
|1
|2-2
|3
|Mack Harris (#44, Sr.)
|8
|2
|1
|1-1
|3
|Ty Beasley (#33)
|4
|1
|0
|2-2
|1
|Dane Connoyer (#35)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Warner (#24)
|1
|0
|0
|1-4
|1