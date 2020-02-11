Box: Althoff 59, Cahokia 55
Box: Althoff 59, Cahokia 55

1234Final
Cahokia518131955
Althoff918171559
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Cahokia1-220-81037/451424/62
Althoff8-163-41127/491325/58
CahokiaPtsFG3FGFTFL
Antwan Baker (#3)209-110-12-23
Jimeque Harvey (#1)131-33-62-41
Tyrese Singleton (#15)81-12-302
Quinton Jones51-31-702
Steve McCall (#4)42-3001
Shawn Binford (#23)31-201-50
Blake Giles (#10)21-1002
AlthoffPtsFG3FGFTFL
Daulton Burgner (#2, Sr.)20713-41
Jack Bruening (#10, Sr.)13132-21
William Ache (#21, Sr.)9212-23
Mack Harris (#44, Sr.)8211-13
Ty Beasley (#33)4102-21
Dane Connoyer (#35)42001
Warner (#24)1001-41
