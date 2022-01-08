 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Alton 45, Triad 44
Box: Alton 45, Triad 44

1234Final
Triad911101444
Alton151041645
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Triad9-103-3962/51939/49
Alton3-121-5631/33811/43
Triad
Individual stats Have not been reported.
AltonPtsFG3FGFTFL
Adrian Elliott Jr. (#1, 6-1, Sr.)16422-31
Byron Stampley (#4, 6-2, Jr.)153304
Ihzel Brown (#14, 6-2, Sr.)84000
Roger Elliott (#2, 6-3, Sr.)21000
Alex Macias (5-10, Fr.)21002
Jeremiah VanZandt (#13, 5-11, Sr.)2002-20
