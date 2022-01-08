Box: Alton 45, Triad 44

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Triad
|9
|11
|10
|14
|44
|Alton
|15
|10
|4
|16
|45
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Triad
|9-10
|3-3
|962/51
|939/49
|Alton
|3-12
|1-5
|631/33
|811/43
|Triad
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Alton
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Adrian Elliott Jr. (#1, 6-1, Sr.)
|16
|4
|2
|2-3
|1
|Byron Stampley (#4, 6-2, Jr.)
|15
|3
|3
|0
|4
|Ihzel Brown (#14, 6-2, Sr.)
|8
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Roger Elliott (#2, 6-3, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Alex Macias (5-10, Fr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Jeremiah VanZandt (#13, 5-11, Sr.)
|2
|0
|0
|2-2
|0
