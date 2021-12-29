 Skip to main content
Box: Alton 61, Wasilla, Alaska 31
1234Final
Wasilla, Alaska1177631
Alton1712171561
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Wasilla, Alaska0-40-0169/42270/68
Alton1-120-5531/133364/91
Wasilla, Alaska
Individual stats Have not been reported.
AltonPtsFG3FGFTFL
Roger Elliott (#2, 6-3, Sr.)144-52-30-21
Ihzel Brown (#14, 6-2, Sr.)105-1000-10
Byron Stampley (#4, 6-2, Jr.)102-52-401
Adrian Elliott Jr. (#1, 6-1, Sr.)92-60-55-60
Jeremiah VanZandt (#13, 5-11, Sr.)72-51-302
Hassani Elliott (#30, 5-11, Fr.)51-403-40
Alex Macias (5-10, Fr.)31-201-12
Blake Hall (#21, 5-11, Jr.)30-31-101
