Box: Alton 70, Althoff 36

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Alton
|19
|19
|15
|17
|70
|Althoff
|0
|14
|14
|8
|36
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Alton
|4-15
|0-8
|874/46
|1117/59
|Althoff
|6-16
|0-5
|1150/61
|1333/70
|Alton
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Althoff
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Alex Johnson (#22, 6-0)
|11
|3-10
|1-3
|2-2
|1
|Charleston Colden (#12, 6-1)
|11
|2-8
|2-4
|1-2
|0
|Earl Liverpool (#1, 5-7, Jr.)
|5
|1-6
|1-2
|0-1
|1
|Luke Smith (#10, 5-11)
|4
|2-2
|0-5
|0
|0
|Chris Hobson (#13, 5-8, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1-1
|0
|0
|Patton Leib (#33, 6-3)
|2
|1-5
|0-1
|0-2
|5