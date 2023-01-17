 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Alton 70, Althoff 36

1234Final
Alton1919151770
Althoff01414836
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Alton4-150-8874/461117/59
Althoff6-160-51150/611333/70

Alton
Individual stats Have not been reported.
AlthoffPtsFG3FGFTFL
Alex Johnson (#22, 6-0)113-101-32-21
Charleston Colden (#12, 6-1)112-82-41-20
Earl Liverpool (#1, 5-7, Jr.)51-61-20-11
Luke Smith (#10, 5-11)42-20-500
Chris Hobson (#13, 5-8, Sr.)301-100
Patton Leib (#33, 6-3)21-50-10-25
