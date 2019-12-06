|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Alton
|25
|17
|22
|19
|83
|Jerseyville
|21
|13
|18
|14
|66
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Alton
|3-1
|0-0
|301/75
|230/58
|Jerseyville
|3-3
|0-0
|350/88
|325/81
|Alton
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Jerseyville
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Tucker Shalley (#22, Sr.)
|20
|4-9
|2-2
|6-10
|2
|Matthew Jackson (#24, Sr.)
|12
|4-5
|1-1
|1-2
|4
|Garrett Carey (#10, Sr.)
|10
|5-7
|0
|0-1
|1
|Ian Sullivan (Jr.)
|9
|2-3
|1-1
|2-2
|0
|Alex Strebel (#34, Sr.)
|7
|3-7
|0
|1-3
|3
|Seth Churchman (#44, Sr.)
|6
|0
|2-5
|0
|3
|Cole Spencer (#3, Jr.)
|2
|0
|0
|2-3
|2