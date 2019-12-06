Subscribe now!
1234Final
Alton2517221983
Jerseyville2113181466
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Alton3-10-0301/75230/58
Jerseyville3-30-0350/88325/81
Alton
Individual stats Have not been reported.
JerseyvillePtsFG3FGFTFL
Tucker Shalley (#22, Sr.)204-92-26-102
Matthew Jackson (#24, Sr.)124-51-11-24
Garrett Carey (#10, Sr.)105-700-11
Ian Sullivan (Jr.)92-31-12-20
Alex Strebel (#34, Sr.)73-701-33
Seth Churchman (#44, Sr.)602-503
Cole Spencer (#3, Jr.)2002-32

Sign up for our free newsletter for the most comprehensive digest of sports stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.