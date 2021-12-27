 Skip to main content
Box: Alton Marquette 44, Waterloo 24
1234Final
Waterloo000024
Alton Marquette000044
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Waterloo5-42-1441/44451/45
Alton Marquette5-60-0546/55452/45
WaterlooPtsFG3FGFTFL
Logan Calvert (#33, 6-5, Sr.)12404-111
Ty Lenhardt (#2, 6-3, Sr.)42002
Anthony Maxey (#44, 6-5, Sr.)2100-10
Garrick Schmidt (#23, 5-10, Sr.)21003
Ian Schrader (#13, 6-2, Sr.)2100-13
Tony Irovic (#11, 6-3, Sr.)21000
Alton MarquettePtsFG3FGFTFL
Parker Macias (#1, 5-8, G, Jr.)17234-41
Brody Hendricks (#20, 6-0, F, Jr.)10402-21
Braden Kline (#2, 6-1, G, So.)90303
Jack Spain (#23, 6-2, C, Jr.)42000
Dre Davis (#11, 5-10, G, Jr.)30104
Owen Williams (#10, 6-1, G, Sr.)1001-22
