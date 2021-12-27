Box: Alton Marquette 44, Waterloo 24

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Waterloo
|0
|0
|0
|0
|24
|Alton Marquette
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
-
Kirkwood rolls past Clayton in holiday tournament opener at MICDS
-
Straughter’s free throw lifts Chaminade to one-point win over Cardinal Ritter
-
Horry stays hot in Fort Zumwalt West’s win over Liberty in MICDS tourney opener
-
Top 10 schedule, results
-
CBC cruises to win over Memphis Overton; SLUH downs Confluence
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Waterloo
|5-4
|2-1
|441/44
|451/45
|Alton Marquette
|5-6
|0-0
|546/55
|452/45
|Waterloo
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Logan Calvert (#33, 6-5, Sr.)
|12
|4
|0
|4-11
|1
|Ty Lenhardt (#2, 6-3, Sr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|2
|Anthony Maxey (#44, 6-5, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0-1
|0
|Garrick Schmidt (#23, 5-10, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3
|Ian Schrader (#13, 6-2, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0-1
|3
|Tony Irovic (#11, 6-3, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Alton Marquette
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Parker Macias (#1, 5-8, G, Jr.)
|17
|2
|3
|4-4
|1
|Brody Hendricks (#20, 6-0, F, Jr.)
|10
|4
|0
|2-2
|1
|Braden Kline (#2, 6-1, G, So.)
|9
|0
|3
|0
|3
|Jack Spain (#23, 6-2, C, Jr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Dre Davis (#11, 5-10, G, Jr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|4
|Owen Williams (#10, 6-1, G, Sr.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|2
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.